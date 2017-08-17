Retail Merchants Benefit by this Reverse Consolidation Cash Advance Program

Learn about this wonderful new program that can easily consolidate several merchant cash advances.

Reverse Consolidations can help a Small Business Owner relieve the burden of Multiple Cash Advances.” — Valerie Whitt - Owner

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, August 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- August 11, 2017 -- The world of retail is a highly competitive environment and it’s full of gimmicks that can easily cost merchants a lot of time and money. For instance, a popular practice involves cash advances. Much like the consumer-side service, it promises quick funds in exchange for a fee. Unfortunately, it’s not just a single charge to borrow cash, but includes several tiers, including a high interest rate.

Retailers can also take advantage of cash advance programs but do so at their own peril. While this makes short-term sense too many businesses become trapped in a nightmarish cycle of borrowing time and again, simply to stay afloat. It usually starts with a single cash advance and commonly balloons into several, straining the business’ cash flow until it’s simply too expensive to continue.

Small businesses need as much freedom as possible and can only be successful by keeping cash flow, not only positive, but healthily flowing month after month. Retailer operating costs can add up quickly, including utilities, employee wages, insurance, inventory, rent, and much more. So, it’s no surprise some businesses use cash advances as short-term financing, but that often becomes a vicious, seemingly unbreakable cycle.

But, there’s good news. A new reverse consolidation cash advance program is the answer to break that cycle and free small businesses from this overwhelming obligation. Now, business owners with several positions can take advantage of this program to free them of that oppressive outlays.

The program is not a debt consolidation system which often fail to realize results. Instead, money is directly deposited weekly into the small business’ bank account. These funds then cover all cash advance payments with a promise of a portion of all future receivables for an extended term.

This allows businesses to step away from cash advance obligations and improves its financial health. That means more money for inventory buys and other necessary purchases to improve revenue performance. After the program ends, there are no more cash advance obligations and that’s a winning strategy for success.

More information about using this helpful and affordable reverse consolidation cash advance program is available by phoning 800.209.2199 toll free or via email at valerie@99merchantcashadvance.com. Additional information is also available by visiting www.99merchantcashadvance.com.

