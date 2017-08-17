99MerchantAccount.com Nominated as Top 2017 POS Provider by Retail CIO Outlook Magazine
99 Merchant Account.com just received an esteemed nomination by Retail CIO Outlook for the prestigious honor of contending for the top POS provider spot.
TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, August 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- August 11, 2017 -- 99 Merchant Account.com certainly provides a great retail merchant experience. And, Retail CIO Outlook magazine would like to prove it, by nominating the company to become the top POS provider of 2017.
99MerchantAccount.com is known for its highly-competitive pricing, which includes its popular wholesale credit card rates. The merchant provider also offers specialized social media software to help retailers grow their businesses with user-friendly tools.
Unlike most merchant services, 99MerchantAccount.com does not charge for terminal placement. Instead, the company only charges a nominal flat fee membership for its equipment and a truly competitive per-transaction fee.
Working with First Data and Global, 99 Merchant Account.com offers great products and services. And, it does so for less than other merchant providers. That’s because the company cuts out many common third-parties.
The world of payment processing isn’t complex. But unfortunately, the status quo makes it unnecessarily expensive. It’s all-too-normal for card processors to combine the interchange rate with more fees, driving up the cost of each and every transaction. In fact, there can easily be up to a half dozen third-parties and/or charges.
This outdated way of processing payments costs retailers a lot of money, especially for large volume shops. Although these charges are relatively small, they do add up and become a substantial expense.
99 Merchant Account.com eliminates those extra charges because the company does not add any other fees, giving retailers with the lowest rate possible.
This popular merchant solutions provider is proud about its transparency policy and its wholesale rates give retailers more peace of mind because small business owners know they are receiving the best processing technology at a low cost.
Merchant services provider 99 Merchant Account.com processes credit card transactions throughout the United States, as well as Canada. 99 Merchant Account.com provides retailers with EMV terminals, point of sale terminals, mobile payment solutions, along with eCommerce gateway technology.
More information about obtaining this superior and advanced POS systems is available by phoning 800.209.2199 toll free or via email at valerie@99MerchantAccount.com.
Valerie Whitt
Wholesale Merchant Services LLC
800-209-2199
email us here