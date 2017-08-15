Tiempo Development Announces Vice President of Talent and Culture

Pioneer and Leader in Nearshore Outsource Software Development Continues to Expand, Implementation of Additional Leadership Aids in Growth

Bringing Hilda Roy onboard continues toward our goal of being the best place in the world for a software engineer to have a career. ” — Cliff Schertz, Founder, President and CEO

TEMPE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tiempo Development, a pioneer and leader in Nearshore Outsource Software Development, recently announced Hilda Roy as Vice President of Talent and Culture. The addition of Ms. Roy comes as Tiempo’s growth hit record numbers leading up to their eleventh year of business. With on-target expectations to double in size by 2018, adding someone of Ms. Roy’s caliber and skill-set was a top priority and direct reflection of the tremendous growth Tiempo has achieved.

Cliff Schertz, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, of Tiempo Development has seen the company expand from humble beginnings to the thriving entity it is today. At Tiempo’s inception, nearshore outsourcing was a new concept. Schertz had dreams of helping businesses across the U.S. solve problems associated with the typical offshore model which utilizes teams of developers in other countries across oceans and time zones. The implementation of the nearshore model offered an option of teams sharing U.S. time zones and a similar culture, along with significant cost savings, just across the border. Companies in industries such as Financial Services, Healthcare, Education and more are benefitting from Tiempo Development’s services more than ever before. And, Schertz’s dream has come to fruition with a corporate office in Tempe, Arizona, and four world-class development centers throughout Guadalajara, Monterrey and Hermosillo, Mexico.

When asked about the addition of the role, Schertz commented, "Bringing Hilda Roy onboard continues toward our goal of being the best place in the world for a software engineer to have a career. The tremendous growth that Tiempo is experiencing necessitates a Vice President of Talent and Culture who understands what it takes to spearhead growth, while maintaining the culture and environment we have worked so hard to build over the last 11 years. Hilda's expertise and genuine dedication to making lives better aligns perfectly with our philosophy and I am excited to have her on my team."

As the VP of Talent and Culture, Hilda is responsible for the hiring, development and retention of Tiempo Development’s employees. Hilda is also responsible for driving culture and the initiatives that support a work environment where employees grow, are challenged, engaged, and proud to work at Tiempo Development.

Prior to joining Tiempo, Hilda held several Human Resources leadership positions in the high-tech industry, the healthcare industry and the hospitality industry. Hilda managed functional Human Resources areas including Recruiting, Training, Benefits, Safety, Employee Relations and Strategic Planning. Hilda worked for Intel Corporation for 12 years where she managed Assembly and Test Manufacturing Training and Supply Chain Training worldwide.

Hilda graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Puerto Rico and holds a Master’s Degree in Administration from Harvard University Graduate School of Education. Hilda holds Senior Professional certifications from the Human Resources Certification Institute and the Society of Human Resource Management. She is an Advisory Board Member of Mountain States Employers Council, a member of Arizona Human Resources Executive Forum and the Harvard Club of Phoenix.

About Tiempo Development

At Tiempo, we are making the business of software development easier and more affordable with a unique combination of a nearshore business model, agile methodology, and advanced talent management. Our Development teams engineer powerful technologies that align with the goals and strategies of our customers for both their internal and public-facing development initiatives. Tiempo’s proprietary agile product lifecycle management framework, the Tiempo Quality System or TQS, is composed of principals and best practices that ensure productive client and team interactions. The result is highly efficient software development that supports companies in launching software releases sooner without draining resources. To learn more please visit us at: www.tiempodev.com or contact Tiempo Development directly.