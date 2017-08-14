Eirich Machines Introduces SmartClean Wall Scraper
The SmartClean™ Wall Scraper is an excellent cost-effective alternative for blending and mixing product and overcomes the limitations of established fixed wall scraper technologies. The SmartClean™ Wall Scraper’s unique design allows the operator to pivot the wall scraper inward and away from the pan wall and floor providing easier access to clean and maintenance which can improve product quality, reduce operating costs and increase machine utilization.
EIRICH Machines, Inc. is a leading one-stop-solution for industry and sanitary mixing and fine grinding. EIRICH Machines offers a comprehensive range of services to support manufacturers in all phases of the product development cycle including: mechanical and electrical design, project management, laboratory trials, manufacturing/quality, installation and service/aftermarket. EIRICH Machines is an ISO9001:2015 certified company.
John Whynott
Eirich Machines, Inc.
847-406-1355
email us here