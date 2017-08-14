Results Driven Marketing, LLC Receives Digital Marketing Award.

Digital Marketing Experts

Results Driven Marketing, LLC receives distinguished award. RDM receives another 2017 award. Actually, three awards by one distinguished marketing source.

The question remains for the B-2-C market, do you care about impressions and stats or do you care about getting new clients and/or leads? I'm fairly sure it is clients and leads. Not impressions!” — Janeene L. High, CEO

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Results Driven Marketing, LLC was awarded and listed as a Top Digital Marketing Agency in Philadelphia. RDM was also named separately for multiple specialty areas including Top Branding Agencies, and Top Social Media Agencies in the Philadelphia, PA marketplace.

So far in 2017, RDM has been named as a top digital marketing company by multiple agencies and companies including “Expertise” and “Web Market Central”. Additionally, RDM has been rated by Dunn and Bradstreet (DANDB.COM ) as an A+ rated company for multiple business categories.

Also in 2017, The United States Trademark & Patent Office ( USPTO.GOV ) issued RDM the exclusive rights to Turning Clicks Into Clients®. This is not just a marketing slogan or trademark, but a mantra to how they do business.

In June 2017, Results Driven Marketing, LLC released their search engine marketing metric known as the RD-Metric. This metric will help companies revolutionize the way they do keyword research for search engine marketing including search engine optimization and pay per click marketing.

According to G2 Crowd ( G2CROWD.COM ), a 3rd party software review website, “UpCity ( UPCITY.COM ) is an online marketplace that connects businesses with qualified agencies and digital marketing service providers. The company provides a comprehensive directory of trusted marketing service providers in local markets and across industry verticals.”

Janeene High, CEO of Results Driven Marketing, LLC stated that she was “pleased with the extraordinary progress that RDM has made in 2017. We have gone from a small agency that was operating under the radar, to an agency that is regularly being rewarded for excellence. Our clients know the value of our services and that excellence.”

RDM was founded in 2013 with a small set of clients. It was the owner’s decision NOT to market their services to new clients or prospects. The plan was to prove to these clients that RDM provided results that went beyond their expectations.

By handling these few clients, RDM has honed their strengths and skills into reproducible results. In 2017, RDM has finally implemented inbound and outbound marketing strategies to grow the business.

Managing Partner and co-founder Mike Bannan stated it simplistically: “We could grow the business and become the dominant agency on the East Coast. Unfortunately, to do that, we would have to act like many agencies locally and across the country. That would mean we would have to sacrifice quality for quantity and that is just something we will never do!”

An interviewer at a local radio show recently asked Bannan if he “really believed that RDM provided better results for their clients than RDM’s competitors.” Bannan answered with earnest saying “we have systems in-house that track our competitors and more importantly our clients’ competitors.”

Bannan continued, “Our clients are growing faster and faster, their PPC spend is declining because we get them better results faster and more economically. We track and report to our clients their results weekly and we can tell them how many clients they gained. Not impressions or visits, paying clients!”

He finished by asking the interviewer this question: “You have been doing this for what, 15 years? How many agency owners have you spoken with that can tell you how many clients a certain customer gained in the course of a week, month or year? I can do it every day if need be!”

Results Driven Marketing, LLC provides a no charge 45-minute consultation and review of prospective clients marketing and advertising programs. If you need help with your online marketing or advertising strategy, please do not hesitate to contact RDM by phone at 215-393-8700, or by email at info@digitalrdm.com.

Or, if you’d like to speak to Mike Bannan directly, dial 215-600-3540. Of course, you can go always go to our 24/7 chat monitored website at http://digitalRDM.com.

