Non-Traditional Students Flourish in Higher Education at UMT

Ms. Deebhanjali Sundar, a 2017 UMT Graduate, illustrates how working adults determine to advance themselves through university education

Since 1998, UMT has built a strong global higher learning community through its online and distance education. Majority of graduates who earned their degrees from UMT are non-traditional students.” — J. Davidson Frame, PhD, UMT Academic Dean

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, August 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On 24 June 2017, Ms. Deebhanjali Sundar received a Master’s Degree in Project Management during the University of Management and Technology 2017 Commencement Ceremony at the Rosslyn Spectrum Theater in Arlington, VA. Ms. Sundar is a Senior Manager in a software services company, and oversees project delivery and project teams that are located in the United States and in India.

Ms. Sundar has two children, and as a working mom it was difficult to fit college work into her busy schedule. As a nontraditional student, she chose University of Management and Technology (UMT) as an online student to complete her degree. According to her, the flexibility of online education programs was the best option for her to “realize [her] dreams.”

Stories like those of Deebhanjali Sundar illustrate the reality of most university students today. While there is no one clear cut definition, there are several characteristics that describe nontraditional students by U.S. Department of Education as “being independent for financial aid purposes, having one or more dependents, being a single caregiver, not having a traditional high school diploma, delaying postsecondary enrollment, attending school part time, and being employed full time.”

According to a U.S. Department of Education report published in September 2015, most university students who enrolled in undergraduate programs are nontraditional students – during the 2011-2012 academic year, for example, 70% of students had at least one of the nontraditional characteristics, while 55% had two or more nontraditional characteristics. In another report by NCES, 55.1% of students enrolled in distance education degree programs had one dependent or more, and 61.5% of students were employed full time. Based on these published numbers, one may expect a higher percentage of nontraditional students enrolled and more so chose distance online education in graduate programs.

As Deebhanjali Sundar reflected on her academic, professional and personal journey, she quoted J. K. Rowling, “There is always a choice between what is right, and what is easy.” Pursuing a master’s degree as a working mom was not an easy task, but she knew it was the right thing to do. Thankfully, universities like UMT offer nontraditional students a flexible academic path.

About UMT: The University of Management and Technology is an accredited university located in Arlington VA. Since 1998, UMT has built a strong global higher learning community through its online and distance education. Geographical boundaries do not limit UMT and its students who reside in 50 states, the District of Columbia, 4 US territories in the United States, and in 78 countries worldwide. As of July 2017, UMT has provided various levels of education programs to 22,760 students. Of these, 11,750 have earned their degrees from UMT.

