Massey Consulting Named to List of VARs to Watch by Accounting Today

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, August 15, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Raleigh, N.C., August 15, 2017— Massey Consulting Http://www.masseyconsulting.net ), a leading software consulting firm, announced that it has been named in the Top 10 VARs to watch by Accounting Today in their annual VAR 100 special report.Accounting Today released their annual edition of the 2017 VAR 100 - their ranking of the top resellers. The Accounting Today special report ranks the resellers and covers industry challenges and opportunities. Within the publication, they also list the top 10 VARs to watch of the up and coming resellers. Massey Consulting was listed as number five on the list“Being selected as a VAR to watch has been very exciting,” said Philip Massey, founder of Massey Consulting. “It’s a tribute to the efforts of our entire team, and the ability to continue to grow our business through cloud-based solutions. We strive to help our customers select the best accounting software for their business as well as implement the solution to fit their unique needs.”Accounting Today, comments on trends facing resellers in the current marketplace including more educated clients wanting to move to the cloud, and the need for seamless technology, smarter reports, and better analytics. The need for finding great talent that has experience with newer cloud technology is one of the many obstacles that VARs are facing.“We continue to strive to serve our clients by having best-in-class consultants (with real field experience as CFOs, and controllers) on our staff,” said Massey. “We continue our commitment to ongoing training for our entire team in order to bring the best ideas, practices, and solutions to our clients.”Massey Consulting offers multiple resources for SaaS, nonprofit, franchise, and Biotech companies investigating cloud-based solutions. In addition to several white papers, Massey Consulting offers numerous webcasts ( http://www.masseyconsulting.net/calendar/ ) on a variety of cloud technology topics.About Massey ConsultingFounded in 2002, Massey Consulting is a reseller for accounting software products Intacct and Microsoft Dynamics GP. Our consultants boast a wealth of practical field experience gained as controllers, accountants and information system professional in a wide range of business environments. We are certified, recognized experts in each of the software solutions we offer. Our clients benefit from efficient, integrated solutions that allow them to focus more their business and less on their software. Massey Consulting currently serves over 80 clients across the United States and Canada.