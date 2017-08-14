Historical Writers of America to Honor George R.R. Martin at September Writing Conference in New Mexico
Martin is one of seven artists and writers recognized by the organization this year. The others are novelist Larry McMurtry, songwriter James McMurtry, nonfiction author Hampton Sides, and the co-creators of the graphic novel March: U.S. Congressman John Lewis, writer Andrew Aydin and illustrator Nate Powell.
HWA officials will present the awards during the annual conference at a special Sept. 23 dinner at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort. Martin, the author of A Game of Thrones and other fantasy novels, will attend.
HWA created the award, called PastWords, to recognize authors who have produced an outstanding body of work. “The awardees represent some of the best writers and artists in America,” said Executive Director Soni Stokes.
Great speakers, top-notch writing coaches, cool classes, direct access to agents—this year's Historical Writers of America (HWA) conference has it all. Attendees will be able to immerse themselves in the rich culture and heritage of Albuquerque, New Mexico, a region rooted in Native American, Spanish and Western history.
Three sought-after writing coaches will kick off the event with all-day Master Classes on fiction and nonfiction writing: New York literary agent Jeff Kleinman, author and writing coach Larry Brooks and actor and historical novelist Chris C.C. Humphreys.
All three will teach day-long classes on Thursday, as part of the September 21st through 24th 2017 conference at the sprawling 550-acre Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort, just north of Albuquerque.
Guest speakers include Keynote Speaker Melinda Snodgrass, an author and editor of the historical science fiction series Wild Cards, now an upcoming film from Universal Studios; acclaimed historical author Jodi Daynard, the author of The Midwife’s Revolt and a top Amazon seller; and Parris Afton Bonds, the author of more than 40 novels and a co-founder of the Romance Writers of America and the Southwest Writers Workshop.
Conference goers can select from a variety of craft and historical knowledge sessions, from creating realistic characters, screenwriting, and dialogue, to tinsmith and blacksmith demonstrations and historical men’s clothing.
HWA works hard to pair aspiring writers with agents, and this year is no different. Attendees can pitch their books to eight New York and West Coast agents over a two-day period, including Lisa Bankoff of ICM Partners, Jill Marr of the Sandra Dijkstra Literary Agency, and Malaga Baldi of the Baldi Agency.
Historic sites play a key role in HWA's annual gatherings. Last year's conference was in Colonial Williamsburg. This year's venue, the Tamaya Resort, is part of a region well known as the historic site to Spanish Conquistadors, Pueblo warriors, gunfighter Billy the Kid, and painter Georgia O’Keeffe. A local company will provide attendees affordable tours to nearby sites on Thursday and Sunday.
"We want everything about the conference to be highly productive and memorable," says HWA Executive Director Theresa Guzman Stokes. "Often, writers spend a conference weekend in stuffy rooms. They never get out of the hotel. We are hosting an outdoor dinner and guests one morning can visit the local stables and learn about the Southwest through the history of the horses ridden by the Pueblo Indians, Spanish soldiers, and western cowboys. This is a conference you won’t soon forget."
For conference information and registration, visit www.historicalwritersofamerica.org
