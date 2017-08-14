Issued by RE/MAX TITANIUM

TEAM NUVISION IS RAISING FUNDS FOR SOUTH SUDAN’S DISASTER RELIEF

RUDY L. KUSUMA’S AWARD WINNING HOMESELLING TEAM WILL DONATE A PORTION FROM EACH HOME SOLD IN CALIFORNIA TO HELP THE POOR PEOPLE OF SUDAN

We are on a mission to raise $15,000 by end of August 2017 for the South Sudan Disaster Reliefs”
— Rudy Lira Kusuma

LOS ANGELES, CA , UNITED STATES, August 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Team Nuvision has proudly announced that it has partnered up with World Harvest to provide relief in South Sudan. The team is now welcoming referrals from everyone to help the children in that deprived area of the third world. Team NuVision led by Rudy L. Kusuma is one of the leading real estate company in Southern California and for every house it sells this month, it is donating a portion of the generated income to World Harvest.

“We are on a mission to raise $15,000 by end of August 2017 for the South Sudan Disaster Reliefs.” Said Rudy Kusuma, the leader of Team NuVision while talking about this inspiring initiative. “Not only will they benefit from our award winning service, but we donate a substantial portion of our income on every home sale to World Harvest South Sudan Disaster Reliefs.” He added.

According to Mr. Kusuma, anyone buying or selling a home in California can refer to the team and this will enable them to make their contribution to this noble cause of helping millions of people in that deprived part of Africa. He is an award winning realtor of the United States who is recognized nationally as well as internationally and with this initiative, he is inviting everyone to support his team and World Harvest in this cause.

It’s easy to refer your friends, neighbors, associates or family members considering making a move. Simply go to www.TeamNuVisionCares.org or call Rudy Kusuma directly at 626-789-0159

www.TeamNuVision.net

TEAM NUVISION is a full-service real estate brokerage team with a two word mission statement – “Clients First.” Practicing what we see as the future of real estate, the client is kept at the center of the transaction and provided with an expert at each step of the real estate process. This empowers each client and keeps them in charge. At Team NuVision clients are treated to holiday cards, blog contests and continuous fun. Clients return to Team NuVision and recommend their family and friends every day. Clients First is a two word miracle and it makes everything easy. The three keys that guide how we treat our clients are: * Honesty * Competence * Caring Our 10 Core Values: 1. Deliver WOW Through Service 2. Embrace and Drive Change 3. Have Fun 4. Pursue Growth and Learning 5. Open and Honest Communication 6. Build a Positive Team Spirit 7. Be Passionate and Determined 8. Be Humble 9. Self-employed mentality 10. NO Gossip

