TEAM NUVISION IS RAISING FUNDS FOR SOUTH SUDAN’S DISASTER RELIEF

TEAM NUVISION 2017 South Sudan Disaster Reliefs

RUDY L. KUSUMA’S AWARD WINNING HOMESELLING TEAM WILL DONATE A PORTION FROM EACH HOME SOLD IN CALIFORNIA TO HELP THE POOR PEOPLE OF SUDAN

LOS ANGELES, CA , UNITED STATES, August 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Team Nuvision has proudly announced that it has partnered up with World Harvest to provide relief in South Sudan. The team is now welcoming referrals from everyone to help the children in that deprived area of the third world. Team NuVision led by Rudy L. Kusuma is one of the leading real estate company in Southern California and for every house it sells this month, it is donating a portion of the generated income to World Harvest.

“We are on a mission to raise $15,000 by end of August 2017 for the South Sudan Disaster Reliefs.” Said Rudy Kusuma, the leader of Team NuVision while talking about this inspiring initiative. “Not only will they benefit from our award winning service, but we donate a substantial portion of our income on every home sale to World Harvest South Sudan Disaster Reliefs.” He added.

According to Mr. Kusuma, anyone buying or selling a home in California can refer to the team and this will enable them to make their contribution to this noble cause of helping millions of people in that deprived part of Africa. He is an award winning realtor of the United States who is recognized nationally as well as internationally and with this initiative, he is inviting everyone to support his team and World Harvest in this cause.

It’s easy to refer your friends, neighbors, associates or family members considering making a move. Simply go to www.TeamNuVisionCares.org or call Rudy Kusuma directly at 626-789-0159

www.TeamNuVision.net