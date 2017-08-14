North Carolina Fashion Show Benefits Arts Programs for At-Risk Children

Jennifer Simpson Photography – Courtesy of Elle Clothing

The DREAMing of Fall Fashion Show and Luncheon, a benefit for DREAMS of Wilmington, a non-profit after-school arts program for at-risk children.

There’s always going to be a need for what we do. We have a proven and effective way to meet the important needs of so many kids.” — Matt Carvin, Executive Director, DREAMS of Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC, USA, August 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Fashion is a multi-disciplinary art, bringing together the designs of clothing, accessories, jewelry, and all the elements that come into an ensemble,” said Matt Carvin, Executive Director of DREAMS of Wilmington, a non-profit after-school arts program for at-risk children. “We have different classes that collaborate and help our students put the pieces together.”

On Wednesday, September 27, DREAMS students will share the stage and incorporate their original fashion designs into the DREAMing of Fall Fashion Show and Luncheon, presented by Elle, with all proceeds benefiting DREAMS of Wilmington.

“We’re just really excited. Two of our students have been into fashion design for some time and will showcase some of the clothing they created,” said Carvin. “The most exciting thing about a fundraiser like this is that it involves our kids, letting people see their talent.”

Fashion show tickets include a special luncheon and dream cocktail at East Oceanfront Dining, located at Blockade Runner Beach Resort, host site for the benefit. WWAY-TV’s Good Morning Carolina anchor, Randy Aldridge, will emcee the show. Seating is limited, and tickets are $75.00 per person.

“Along with the original designs by the children, Elle will showcase fall fashions from our unique lifestyle and designer brands,” said Alycia James, co-owner of the boutique with daughter Gabrielle Dorn. “We are dedicated to celebrating the individuality of women, and you will see this on full display with clothing, shoes, and accessories for fall.”

Celebrating their 20th Anniversary in November, DREAMS of Wilmington has an impressive track record. “Since our founding, 99-percent of the children attending programs at the center graduated from high school, and went on to attend college or serve in the military,” said Carvin. “In 2007, DREAMS of Wilmington received the highest award for at-risk after schools programming from the President’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities.”

“What we see without quality after-school arts programming for these kids is a higher rate of high school dropouts, increased teen pregnancy, youth violence, and youth drug use,” said Carvin. “Wilmington’s north side has struggled with those challenges for years, but organizations like DREAMS and others, like the Community Boys and Girls Club, have done a lot to change that.”

This year, DREAMS of Wilmington is serving about 700 children in their after-school center and outreach programs covering the full spectrum of arts experiences. “One day I would love to see a DREAMS Center in every town,” said Carvin. “There’s always going to be a need for what we do. We have a proven and effective way to meet the important needs of so many kids.”

According to Carvin, over the past 20-years, DREAMS has taught “thousands and thousands of children, empowering them through the arts to be the best that they can be.”

