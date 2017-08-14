PUNE, INDIA, August 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Smart Smoke Detector 2017 Global Market - Technologies, Applications, Verticals, Strategies & Forecasts”.



The analysts forecast the global smart smoke detector market to grow at a CAGR of 47.44% during the period 2017-2021.

Smoke detectors are basically expected to detect the primary products of combustion along with other important components, including carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, steam, heat, burning hydrocarbons, and various oxygenated organics. The performance of a smart smoke detector may be evaluated based on several factors, including the sensitivity of the detector toward fire effluents, nuisance rejection, energy consumption, installation cost, and response time.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global smart smoke detector market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations, shipments, sales, volume, value, and the replacement market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Smart Smoke Detector Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Birdi

• BRK Brands

• Nest Labs

Other prominent vendors

• Halo Smart Labs

• Kidde (United Technologies)

• Universal Security Instruments

• Everspring Industry

• Roost

Market driver

• Advantages of smart smoke detectors over traditional smoke detectors

Market challenge

• Premium pricing

Market trend

• Constant connectivity of smart smoke detectors

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by technology

• Global smart smoke detector market by technology

• Global smart smoke detector market by ionization technology

• Global smart smoke detector market by photoelectric technology

• Global smart smoke detector market by dual technology

PART 07: Market segmentation by geography

• Global smart smoke detector market by geography

• Smart smoke detector market in EMEA

• Smart smoke detector market in Americas

• Smart smoke detector market in APAC

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

• Manufacture of smart smoke detectors with enhanced functionalities

• Constant connectivity of smart smoke detectors

• Introduction of smart smoke detectors that issue natural disaster alerts

PART 11: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Other prominent vendors

Continue…….

