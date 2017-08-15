Unimersiv and VRXOne partner to bring Virtual Reality to Classrooms in MENA.
Published: 16-Aug-2017
Publisher: Dr. Sana Farid
The Virtual Reality devices are projected to increase to a whopping 85% by 2020 [CCS Insight Forecast: https://goo.gl/7JqWzg ]. The trend is down to the increased interest in Education and Gaming Sector recorded in the past years.
Virtual Reality in Education aims at creating interest for learning in students who generally lose attention at the drop of a hat. Global leaders are poised to upscale pedagogy, and recently at the annual developer conference - the Google I/O, Google Vice President of Virtual and Augmented Reality Clay Bavor (@claybavor) introduced ‘Expeditions AR’ [Link: https://goo.gl/dmLWwy ], a concept by Google projected to bring Augmented Reality to Google Expeditions. Noteworthy to mention, Google Expeditions are the field trips for students that help them enjoy interactive learning lessons in classroom.
The immersive AR/VR technology is achieving trumpeting success in the global market. From movie studios and media companies to education and corporate training, every big company has already made a grand debut in the market with this intuitive technology. The many verticals of this market comprise Headset making, Position, eye & gesture tracking, Video processing, VR applications, and Distribution. The immensely captivating VR technology is so successful in classrooms because of its surprising ability to break the time and geographic limitations. The technology allows a mentor in one time zone interact with the learner in another time zone, creating a real-life simulation.
The steady growth of VR market in education proves the keenness of the teachers to implement the technology in classrooms.
As per Gartner (NYSE:IT), [Link: https://goo.gl/YJLFWB ], Middle East will spare $222 billion in the IT sector in the year 2017. The region will spend $6 billion for the VR market [IDC report: https://goo.gl/6cYn3i ], as proposed by IDC special report. The Expo 2020 is one big event where the region will flaunt its upcoming advances in AR and VR. A company in Bahrain, Munfarid Consulting, purposed to aid the next generation workforce with solutions for high competence, using VR as a tool. The company provides VR Education programs. Having a feeling of transformance from books and practically experiencing every bit of what is being taught becomes very exciting for the students. They feel more involved and learn easily. VR is interesting, exciting, innovative and attractive. Introducing it in the educational system and adapting comes with challenging the comfort levels of people accustomed to the traditional way of teaching, explained the company’s co-founder - Dr. Sana Farid (@drsanafarid).
Munfarid with its recent activity to launch a Google expedition kit called “VRXOne” [Press Release: https://goo.gl/QHgHD9 ]. Has been showcased during an E-learn-it event. Explaining further, Dr. Sana briefed about custom-tailored virtual reality kits are imbibed with features like durable headgear, Wi-Fi connectivity, portable trolley, UV light for sanitization against microorganisms, security, and its flagship mobile device management application for complete teacher control called “Classic - Class Intelligent Command”, ready to deliver Virtual Reality Education in Classroom as All-in-One Program.
With stunning graphics and immersive in-depth visuals, students enjoy learning. Whether K-12 or higher education, the VR 360° content powered by VRXOne enables learning by example.
Munfarid has recently announced partnership with a leading VR education company - Unimersiv for MENA region, the partnership is aimed to promote Virtual Reality in the Middle East schools. Munfarid will be distributing Unimersiv's Virtual Reality application in the region along with the comprehensive and seamless VRXOne program.
Speaking on the partnership with Munfarid, Unimersiv CEO Baptiste Greve (@BaptisteGreve) announced, "We are really proud to partner with Munfarid to help schools in the Middle East learn with Unimersiv and Virtual Reality".
About Unimersiv:
Unimersiv is a company focusing on education in Virtual Reality, aiming to enhance learning by providing interactive lessons, Unimersiv is one of the largest platform for VR educational content.
Website link: https://unimersiv.com
About Munfarid Consulting:
Munfarid Consulting is helping to improve education through technology aided learning & development programs. The organization works with government and private educational institutes to implement the Future School initiatives. Munfarid is the first official Google Expeditions kits partner in MENA. The company also has partnership tie-ups with Cerevrum, EON Reality, Cyber Science 3D, and Interactive Labs.
Website link: https://www.munfarid.org
