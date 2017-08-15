Worldwide outage management system Industry is Projected to grow at CAGR of 16.5% by 2023

Global Outage Management System Market

Market Research Future published a half Cooked research Outage Management System Market to 2023 Market Analysis, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast up to 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Outage Management System Market Information by Type (Integrated OMS and Standalone OMS), End User (Public and Private Utilities) and by Region - Forecast to 2023

A computer system or an outage management system is used by operators of electric distribution systems to assist in restoration of power. It provides the capability to efficiently identify and resolve outages and to generate and report valuable historical information. Reduced outage durations due to faster restoration based upon outage location predictions increase the demand of outage management systems. Increased spending in smart grid developments, is fuelling the growth of the market. However, growing complexity outage management system may hamper the growth of global outage management system market. Global outage management system market is expected to grow at CAGR of 16.5% by 2023.

Study Objectives of Global Outage Management System Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of various segments and sub-segments of the global outage management system market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the global outage management system market based on various tools such as price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter’s five forces analysis

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies of North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (ROW) and their countries

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by material, by type, by application, and by region

To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Outage Management System market

North America dominates the global outage management system market followed by Europe. Reducing the costs associated with outages and crew management with easy-to-generate historical statistics and faster restoration of power are some factors driving the growth of the market in North America region. This region is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period. Asia-pacific region is expected to grow at a high pace mainly due to the growing investment in smart grid developments.

Key Players

The key players of Global Outage Management System Market include-

• ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

• General Electric Company (U.S.)

• Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

• Schneider Electric SE (France)

• Siemens AG (Germany)

• Intergraph Corporation (U.S.)

• Advanced Control Systems Inc. (U.S.)

• CGI Group (Canada)

• Survalent Technology Corporation (Canada)

• S&C Electric Company (U.S)

Target Audience

• Manufacturing Organizations

• Service Provider

• Government organizations

• Power Associations

• Research Institute / Education Institute

• Potential Investors

The report for Global Outage Management System Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

