Worldwide Cognitive Security Industry is Projected to Reach Approximately USD 10 Billion by 2023

Cognitive Security Market

Market Research Future published a half cooked research report on Cognitive Security Market, Which is Expected to Reach Approximately USD 10 Billion by 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cognitive Security Market, By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), By Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), By Vertical (Logistics, BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunication) - Forecast 2023

On the basis of regional analysis the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America region is generating highest market share in the cognitive security market owing to better network infrastructure, digitization and higher technology implementation. Digitization in North America is mainly due to the invention of advanced technology and economies benefitting from it. North America region is leading due to presence of major players from the region in the cognitive security market. The implementation of cloud based cognitive security solutions by both small and medium enterprises is increasing rapidly, especially one into banking and finance. The cognitive security is gaining demand as organization seek to increase their business productivity by shifting from on-premise to cloud based. The initial low cost, saving amount spent on infrastructure, automatic software upgrading and seamless integration is driving the market of cloud based cognitive security solution.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “The Cognitive Security Market Research Report -Forecast to 2023”.

Get a sample report at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3986 .

Cognitive Security Market Segmentation

The cognitive security market has been segmented on the basis of deployment, organization size and vertical. In North America region there is high adoption of cloud security by small and medium size enterprises owing to dynamic benefits and cost factor. The developed infrastructure in the region is significant factor boosting the cognitive security market. By vertical, BFSI accounts for largest market share in the region owing to its numerous benefits that includes automated threat intelligence and prevention techniques, fraud analysis and investigation.

The prominent players in the cognitive security market are –

• XTN (Italy)

• Intel Security (U.S.)

• Symantec Corporation (U.S.)

• IBM Corporation (U.S.)

• Cisco systems (U.S.)

• CA Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

• CSC (U.S.)

• Fortinet, Inc. (California, U.S.)

• Cato Networks (Israel)

• Check Point Software Technologies (Israel)

Market Research Analysis:

The cognitive security market in North America region is growing due to high adoption of cognitive systems by enterprise and need to improve cyber security in organizations. Changing banking regulation, that requires changes in documents and financial transaction is driving the market in the region. According to the study, the cognitive security market will remain steady in Europe region. Asia-Pacific market is estimated to be one of the fastest growing market as enterprises are continuously investing into research and development of cognitive security market. Increasing IT landscape is boosting the market in the region. The region is witnessing high adoption of internet of things and bring your own device technology by enterprises. Developing countries such as India and China are adopting cognitive security systems at a large scale owing to increasing IT infrastructure, digitization and robust industrialization that is boosting the market in the region. By vertical segment, BFSI and IT & telecommunication sector is driving the cognitive security market. The region is witnessing high growth in cognitive security market due to growing technological advancement in cloud, analytics and mobile technologies.

ACCESS REPORT DETAILS @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/cognitive-security-market-3986

Study Objectives of Cognitive Security Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the cognitive security market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

• To analyze the cognitive security market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of deployment, organization size and vertical.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the cognitive security market.

Ask Question to Expert at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/3986 .

The regional analysis of cognitive security market is being studied for region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America region is the leading player in the cognitive security market. The need of safety & security solutions to secure the huge existing database of the organizations is contributing to the growth of cloud security market in the region. The European region has highly developed network infrastructure. The growing healthcare industry in the region is demanding for security over cloud technology thereby driving the cloud security market. The Asia Pacific region is promoting the concept of bring your own device to the company premises which is increasing the threat of cyber-attacks for data on-cloud. To save the corporate data from unauthorized access and treats of cyber-attacks more and more companies are establishing the cloud security systems.

