Global Wi-Fi Booster Market is Estimated to Grow Approximately 18% Of CAGR by 2023

Global Wi-Fi Booster Market

Market Research Future published a half cooked research report on Global Wi-Fi Booster Market. Which is Estimated to Grow Approximately 18% Of CAGR by 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Wi-Fi Booster Market, By Type (Range Extenders, Wi-Fi Repeaters, Mesh Routers), By Services (Installation, Support & Maintenance, Network Planning & Design), By End-Users (BFSI, Government, Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecom, Retail) - Forecast 2023

The study reveals that the global Wi-Fi booster market is adopted in the various outdoor solution in North America region. This is due to the establishing an intelligent transport system within the region. The wi-fi booster has huge market in these region due to the long reach, fast throughput and easy setup. The boosters are being widely used for the communication that speed up of the extended Wi-Fi, better performance and security while communications.

Get a sample report at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4037 .

In North America region, the wi-fi booster is gaining momentum in the marine & aerospace segment. These devices allow to connect to the wireless network, or access to the other devices to extend a network bandwidth. The wifi booster amplifies the network by boosting the WiFi signal. The major player including Netgear (U.S.), Linksys (U.S.) have released the new product of wifi booster.

The global Wi-Fi booster market is growing rapidly over ~18% of CAGR and is expected to reach approximately USD 3 Billion by the end of forecast period.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “The Wi-Fi Booster Market Research Report -Forecast to 2023”.

Wi-Fi Booster Market Segmentation

The Wi-Fi Booster Market has been segmented on the basis of type, services, solution and region. The Wi-Fi booster contains detailed analysis with market size of each segment. The type segment includes indoor and outdoor. The Services segment includes installation, support & maintenance, network design. The solution segment includes residential solution, enterprise solution, marine & aerospace solution and outdoor solution and the region segment includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

The prominent players in the Wi-Fi Booster market –

• Netgear, Inc. (U.S.)

• Ruckus Wireless, Inc. (U.S.)

• Juniper Networks (U.S.)

• Motorola Solutions, Inc. (U.S.)

• Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

• Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (France)

• Aruba Networks (U.S.)

• Ericsson (Sweden)

• D-Link Corporation (Taiwan)

• TP-Link (China)

Market Research Analysis:

Global Wi-Fi Booster market, by region has studied in different regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. North America is leading with the highest market share as companies are investing in the Wi-Fi Booster devices. Europe is expected to reach at the high peak in the coming years as the wifi booster provides speed up and easy management via mobile app. While, APAC regions has the highest CAGR in the Wi-Fi Booster market and projected towards the growth in forecast years.

Browse complete report at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/wi-fi-booster-market-4037 .

Segments:

The global Wi-Fi booster market has been segmented on the basis of type, services, end-users, and region.

Global Wi-Fi Booster Market by Types:

• Indoor

• Outdoor

Global Wi-Fi Booster Market by Services:

• Installation

• Support & Maintenance

• Network Design

• Others

Global Wi-Fi Booster Market by Solution:

• Residential Solution

• Enterprise Solution

• Aerospace & Marine Solution

• Outdoor Solution

• Others

Global Wi-Fi Booster Market by Regions:

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Rest of the World

Request for discount at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/4037 .

The rapid expansion of IT and telecommunication services has created an immense opportunities for various industries to build a robust network infrastructure. The study signifies that to The Wi-Fi Booster helps to quickly create a wireless network, or bridge an access point to extend a network. The rapid increase in the internet penetration in various developed and developing counties acts as key market driver for the growth of the Wi-Fi Booster market. In terms of region the market of Wi-Fi Booster is fragmented into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific and Rest of the World. The study indicates that the North America is expected to have a largest market share by the end of the forecasted period. The increasing demand of Wi-Fi Booster in the countries like U.S. and Canada is due to various vendors such as Netgear, Inc. (U.S.), Motorola Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), and among others. The continuous investment into research & development by various countries is also boosting the market of Wi-Fi Booster in North America. The European market of Wi-Fi Booster is gaining momentum as the businesses have constantly monitoring upgrading the products and shaping it with advanced technology. Asia Pacific will emerge as the highest CAGR in the Wi-Fi Booster market. This region is expected to grow further in the coming years of the Wi-Fi Booster market.

