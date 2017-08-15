Global Rare Earth Elements (REE) Market 2017 Key Players, Share, Trend, Applications, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Rare Earth Elements (REE) Market

Executive Summary

This report studies the Rare Earth Elements (REE) market status and outlook of global and United States, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and United States market, and splits the Rare Earth Elements (REE) market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Rare Earth Elements (REE) market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Rare Earth Elements (REE). United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2016 and will be xx million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of XX.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Rare Earth Elements (REE) in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

The major players in global and United States Rare Earth Elements (REE) market, including China Minmetals Corporation, Alkane Resource, Great Western Minerals Group, Avalon Advanced Materials, Greenland Minerals & Energy, Iluka Resources, Tantalus Rare Earths, Ucore Rare Metals, International Ferro Metals, Lynas Corporation, Molybdenum Corporation of America, Arafura Resources, Avalon Rare Metals, Molycorp Metals and Alloys, Northern Minerals, Orbite Aluminae, Arafura Resources, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Stans Energy, Quest Rare Minerals

The On the basis of product, the Rare Earth Elements (REE) market is primarily split into

Oxides

Nitrates

Lanthanum

Dysprosium

Terbium

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

University

OEM Laboratory

Manufactures

Others

Table of Contents

2017-2022 Rare Earth Elements (REE) Report on Global and United States Market, Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications

1 Methodology and Data Source

1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

1.2 Data Source

2.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Sources

1.3 Disclaimer

2 Rare Earth Elements (REE) Market Overview

2.1 Rare Earth Elements (REE) Product Overview

2.2 Rare Earth Elements (REE) Market Segment by Type

2.2.1 Oxides

2.2.2 Nitrates

2.2.3 Lanthanum

2.2.4 Dysprosium

2.3 Global Rare Earth Elements (REE) Product Segment by Type

2.3.1 Global Rare Earth Elements (REE) Sales (K Units) and Growth (%) by Types (2012, 2016 and 2022)

2.3.2 Global Rare Earth Elements (REE) Sales (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Types (2012-2017)

2.3.3 Global Rare Earth Elements (REE) Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share (%) by Types (2012-2017)

2.3.4 Global Rare Earth Elements (REE) Price (USD/Unit) by Type (2012-2017)

2.4 United States Rare Earth Elements (REE) Product Segment by Type

2.4.1 United States Rare Earth Elements (REE) Sales (K Units) and Growth by Types (2012, 2016 and 2022)

2.4.2 United States Rare Earth Elements (REE) Sales (K Units) and Market Share by Types (2012-2017)

2.4.3 United States Rare Earth Elements (REE) Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share by Types (2012-2017)

2.4.4 United States Rare Earth Elements (REE) Price (USD/Unit) by Type (2012-2017)

3 Rare Earth Elements (REE) Application/End Users

3.1 Rare Earth Elements (REE) Segment by Application/End Users

3.1.1 University

3.1.2 OEM Laboratory

3.1.3 Manufactures

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Rare Earth Elements (REE) Product Segment by Application

3.2.1 Global Rare Earth Elements (REE) Sales (K Units) and CGAR (%) by Applications (2012, 2016 and 2022)

3.2.2 Global Rare Earth Elements (REE) Sales (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Applications (2012-2017)

3.3 United States Rare Earth Elements (REE) Product Segment by Application

3.3.1 United States Rare Earth Elements (REE) Sales (K Units) and CGAR (%) by Applications (2012, 2016 and 2022)

3.3.2 United States Rare Earth Elements (REE) Sales (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Applications (2012-2017)

4 Rare Earth Elements (REE) Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Rare Earth Elements (REE) Market Size and CAGR by Regions (2012, 2016 and 2022)

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.1.7 United States

4.2 Global Rare Earth Elements (REE) Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Rare Earth Elements (REE) Sales (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Regions (2012-2017)

4.2.2 Global Rare Earth Elements (REE) Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share (%) by Regions (2012-2017)

4.2.3 Global Rare Earth Elements (REE) Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)

4.2.4 North America Rare Earth Elements (REE) Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)

4.2.5 Europe Rare Earth Elements (REE) Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)

4.2.6 Asia-Pacific Rare Earth Elements (REE) Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)

4.2.7 South America Rare Earth Elements (REE) Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

4.2.8 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Elements (REE) Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)

4.2.9 United States Rare Earth Elements (REE) Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

Continued…

