Q&A Released with Teligent Pharma's Subject Matter Expert, Josephine Ahead of Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast
SMi’s Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast will take place in Iselin, New Jersey on November 13th – 14th, 2017.
After the success of SMi’s Pharmaceutical Microbiology conferences, the 8h in its series will launch stateside in New Jersey. The US programme will provide attendees with the latest updates in the pharmaceutical microbiology field from industry leading experts through a series of presentations, an extended training session and two post-conference workshops. Topics that will be discussed include environmental monitoring, sterility assurance, endotoxin recovery, rapid microbial methods, data integrity and biofilms. Microbiology East Coast will also offer ample opportunities for formal and informal networking for both early career and established microbiologists.
In the lead up to the event, SMi Group caught up with Subject Matter Expert (SME) and Microbiology Supervisor, Josephine Chen from Teligent Pharma for a Q&A session. As a core member of the expansion team, Josephine is dedicated to developing and implementing methods and practices for a new sterile facility devoted to manufacturing injectable products.
Josephine will present her findings on Method Developments on day one of the. She will focus on how to determine the maximum valid dilution and how to identify endotoxin limits on raw materials and excipients.
Q&A snapshot:
SMi: “How would you describe the current state of the pharmaceutical microbiology industry, and how do you see it evolving over the next few years / what improvements does it need?”
JC: “To me the pharmaceutical microbiology industry is at a very interesting position where we as Microbiologist must decide between new methodologies which are faster and possibly more reliable than the traditional methods, they can be extremely expensive and not cost effective, especially for the generic manufacturers. In a few years, I am expecting to see more people going to rapid tests as they are going to be more reliable and hopefully inexpensive.”
For the full Q&A session, visit the download centre of the event website.
Running alongside the conference will be two post-conference workshops held on the November 15th, 2017.
WORKSHOP A: Navigating the requirements of a modern QC Microbiology Laboratory
Hosted by: Vanessa Vasadi-Figueroa, Consulting Partner/ Pharmaceutical Microbiologist, Quality Executive Partners Inc
Robert Ferer Consulting Partner/ Strategic Project Lead, Quality Executive Partners Inc
WORKSHOP B: Contaminatuion Control in Cleanrooms
Hosted by Jim Polarine, Senior Technical Service Manager, STERIS Corporation
Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast 2017 is sponsored by Charles River
Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast
November 13 – 14, 2017
Iselin, New Jersey, USA
www.microbiologyeastcoast.com/EIN
