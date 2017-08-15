The Vienna Model of Municipal Waste Management: New Presentation Added onto Energy from Waste 2017
City of Vienna provide case study insight at 10th annual EfW Summit
With an expertise in municipal waste management, Dr Ableidinger is currently Head of External Affairs of Municipal Department 48, a section of the City of Vienna responsible for waste management and street cleaning.
Focusing on Vienna's strategy of collecting high quality recyclables and providing an eco-friendly waste treatment system, the presentation will offer case study insight into a well-functioning waste management scheme that treats the residual waste of Vienna's 1.8 million inhabitants. Highlights will include discussions surrounding long term planning and direction on waste avoidance.
The notable speaker line-up will also include senior representatives from Green Investment Bank, DEFRA, Cory Environmental, North London Waste Authority, Renewable Energy Association, Suez Recycling & Recovery, Aviva Investors, City of Westminster, Ricardo Energy & Environment, CEWEP, Environment Agency and more.
SMi’s EfW event series has become a regular platform for industry leaders to collaborate and facilitate the growing need for sustainable energy through updates in the ever-changing EfW landscape. This year's event is already shaping up to be the most popular show to date with recent bookings from Shell, Suez and MAN Diesel & Turbo.
Energy from Waste 2017 will take place on 6TH & 7th December at the Holiday Inn Kensington Forum in London, UK. Further details including the full speaker line-up are available online at www.efw-event.com
