I am A Business Woman in Dubai Supporting Emirati Women's Day
The empowerment of women in leadership roles contributes to the community success. Embrace our femininity, we are the mirror for the world for advancement.
By participating and celebrating a women's day we can provide a global platform for real change. It is up to each individual business to strive for awareness. The use of Emirati Woman's Day status as host of this popular event will create more awareness for promoting our strength.
We are now living in a world of massive change and of diversity. We need to embrace new thinking, new ways of rebuilding our societies, economies and businesses. This takes innovation and the energy of all people.
I beleive our concerted efforts is the aspiration for the principles of women for business advancement and the key to economic stability. Supporting the Emirati Woman's Day could be the turning point for harnessing the strength from the female community of the UAE. Encouragement and the pioneering of each attendee will only bring strategic impact for all. We need to catapult our gender into successful businesses for unity, a unique perspective, and global recognition.
I am proud to have my company headquartered in the center of this magnitude of incredible ability and transformation.
Linda Allen
Digitize FZC: Digital Marketing Consultants
