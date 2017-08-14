I am A Business Woman in Dubai Supporting Emirati Women's Day

There were 473 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,899 in the last 365 days.

The empowerment of women in leadership roles contributes to the community success. Embrace our femininity, we are the mirror for the world for advancement.

The Empowered Woman is all powerful beyond measure and more beautiful than described. ”
— Linda Allen
DUBAI, UAE, UAE, August 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The empowerment and inspiration from women from any civilization will always increase or provide diffusion of knowledge. Each woman provides a unique gift to share as a contribution for the benefit of all; no matter how small. The possibilities are endless with relationships built for supporting each other. We are the growing movement of leadership from the feminine perspective for mobilizing and engaging our individual strengths for the advancement of ideas.

By participating and celebrating a women's day we can provide a global platform for real change. It is up to each individual business to strive for awareness. The use of Emirati Woman's Day status as host of this popular event will create more awareness for promoting our strength.

We are now living in a world of massive change and of diversity. We need to embrace new thinking, new ways of rebuilding our societies, economies and businesses. This takes innovation and the energy of all people.

I beleive our concerted efforts is the aspiration for the principles of women for business advancement and the key to economic stability. Supporting the Emirati Woman's Day could be the turning point for harnessing the strength from the female community of the UAE. Encouragement and the pioneering of each attendee will only bring strategic impact for all. We need to catapult our gender into successful businesses for unity, a unique perspective, and global recognition.

I am proud to have my company headquartered in the center of this magnitude of incredible ability and transformation.

