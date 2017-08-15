WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Melatonin Supplements 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 12.34% and Forecast to 2020”.

The analysts forecast the global melatonin supplements market to grow at a CAGR of 12.34% during the period 2017-2021.

Melatonin supplements are nutritional products that are used with food and drugs to maintain or reset circadian rhythm and improve sleep quality. These supplements are used commonly as oral medications. They are made from different biochemical compositions such as plants or animals. These supplements are available in various formulations such as melatonin tablets, capsules, lozenges, liquid melatonin, spray, drops, and sublingual melatonin.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global melatonin supplements market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers retail sales of melatonin supplements in different formulations.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Melatonin Supplements Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Natrol

• NOW Foods

• OPTIMUM NUTRITION

• Reckitt Benckiser

Other prominent vendors

• Advanta Supplements

• Amazing Nutrition

• Just Potent

• Life Extension

• Pharmavite

• NBTY

• PacificCoast NutriLabs

Market driver

• Growing number of healthcare providers for lifestyle and chronic diseases

Market challenge

• Risks and side effects of melatonin treatment

Market trend

• Availability of ready-to-use nutrient supplements

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Overview

PART 05: Market landscape

• Overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Segmentation by geography

• Overview

• Americas

• EMEA

• APAC

PART 07: Segmentation by distribution channel

• Overview

• Online stores

• Retail outlets

PART 08: Segmentation by application

• Overview

• Medicinal

• Preventive

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

• Availability of ready-to-use nutrient supplements

• Growing adoption of online sales by vendors

• Growing awareness about hormone therapy

• Increasing number of nutritionists and healthcare consultants

