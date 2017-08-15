Jeri Taylor-Swade of SeneGence International, to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

When you help people get what they want, you automatically are going to get what you want.” — Jeri Taylor-Swade

NORTH BEND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To survive in this economy, you absolutely must have multiple streams of income. Many women have found remarkable success in direct sales.

Jeri Taylor-Swade is a pioneering independent distributor for SeneGence International, a network marketing company specializing in cosmetics with the top selling lipstick in the world. Jeri is the first Queen distributor for SeneGence.

“Whatever your passion is, that's what, that's the kind of company that you would want to join,” says Jeri. “When you have enthusiasm about what you're doing or what you're representing, you're not selling, you're just sharing.”

Eighteen years ago, with no knowledge or understanding of the direct sales or network marketing world, Jeri started as a part-time SeneGence distributor. Within two years, she made the decision to go full time, eventually achieving the status of Queen in SeneGence International, generating $6.5 million in sales revenue that year. Since then, Jeri and her international team are responsible for $72 million in organizational revenue.

“In a direct sales company like this, you have to be able to let people know that you really do care about their success,” says Jeri. “I put their success ahead of my own success because when you help people get what they want, you automatically are going to get what you want.”

SeneGence’s “Wow” product is LipSense, a lipstick that stays on all day and doesn’t smear off when you kiss someone.

“I would say 95% of the people that put LipSense on love it and never wear anything else on their lips again,” says Jeri.

Jeri says she expects SeneGence to be a $5 billion company within the next five years.

“It's pretty darn exciting for me as a pioneer distributor, to see how far we've come and how much of an opportunity it is now for women,” says Jeri. “I love to empower women. I love to give them encouragement and give them confidence. They come into our company and I see them blossom into the beautiful, confident women they really are.”

