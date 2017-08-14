Zerotie, the World’s First Hands Free™ Self-lacing Shoe, Introduces “Backswing” at 2017 PGA Fashion and Demo Experience

Men's Backswing in Blue

Zerotie will introduce their new Backswing golf shoe at the 2017 PGA Fashion & Demo Experience, Aug. 14-16, in Las Vegas.

As we were launching Zerotie, I would show the shoe (running style) to people and everyone kept asking if we had one for golf” — Forrest Brown

The brand will be on hand to showcase its much-anticipated, pre-launch line of golf shoes for Men and Women. This line will be available to consumers in Spring 2018.

Zerotie is a unique shoe, in that it combines technology with footwear. The patented Zerotie system eliminates the need to bend down to tie and untie your shoes. With Zerotie shoes, there is no button to press or strap to pull. It’s simple and easy to use. To wear the shoe, you simply place your foot in the shoe, draw your foot back to activate the “tying” mechanism and you’re ready to go. Loosening the laces is just as easy. All you have to do is effortlessly press down on the small lever on the back of the shoe with your foot and you step right out. The shoes are absolutely hands free. Once you take them out of the box, you’ll never need to touch them with your hands again.

The Backswing was developed due to consumer demand. “As we were launching Zerotie, I would show the shoe (running style) to people and everyone kept asking if we had one for golf,” states Forrest Brown, VP Sales for the brand. Not one to miss an opportunity, Brown discussed the feedback with Victoria Staten (Zerotie Brand Manager), and then the design team. What came out of that is the Backswing product line.

When exhibiting at the PGA Experience, the brand is hoping to get the same great reaction they have been getting when introducing the brands 2017 Fall Collection. “We are so excited to reveal the Zerotie Backswing,” states Brown. “This type of footwear is such a game-changer.”

“This is a fantastic product for golfers.” states Evan Cagney, C.E.O. of Synclaire Brands. “The Zerotie brand (of shoes) presents a tremendous benefit to so many different types of consumers. It’s really a quality of life product…our technology works great for people who need to tighten and loosen their shoes constantly, and those who take their shoes on and off many times a day, frequent air travelers, triathletes, runners, home services workers, the elderly and disabled, and people with special needs.”

Zerotie was invented by Greg Johnson, after watching his mother struggle with bending down to tie her shoes due to her severe arthritis. After perfecting the design and technology, and connecting Victoria Staten (Zerotie Brand Manager), who spent many years of her career in the shoe business, consumers all over the country will finally have an opportunity to wear these life changing shoes. “While the idea came from someone who couldn’t physically tie their shoes, we realized we were on to something when we tested it with kids who said they wore them every day and didn’t want to give them back!” states Staten.

The Men’s and Ladies Zerotie Backswing shoes are expected to be available to consumers in the Spring of 2018 with prices ranging from $120 to $160.