Q&A Released with Pharmaceutical Pricing Pioneer, Anita Burrell Ahead of 23rd Annual Pricing and Market Access Summit
Pharmaceutical pricing expert speaks to SMI Group in the run-up to her featured address on RCT constraints
With significant breadth of experience in establishing value evidence across the top 10 therapeutic areas and former senior roles in commercial operational effectiveness at Sanofi-Aventis, Anita is a market access pioneer renowned for promoting multi-functional interaction and consistently delivering products to launch in advance of schedule.
Focusing on collaboration, the presentation will offer attendees with guidance into overcoming challenges presented by RCT constraints.
Understanding the major decision points during development will be a key focus, as will hearing about putting commercial and market access issues into clinical development decision making. A selection of examples in what are others are doing to really impact the development process beyond patient centricity, will be just some of the highlights in her talk.
In the run up to the event, SMi Group caught up with Anita to discuss the promises and challenges of Real World Data (RWD) and current industry developments.
From the answers provided, it is apparent that RWD remains the bread and butter of health economists to interweave the promise of clinical effect into a potential impact on the real world when speaking to payers.
“The difference now is that we are willing to use RWE to inform clinical studies in a way that was not embraced before. We can use these observations to understand potential differences in outcomes and enhance the likelihood of success. Similarly, we have moved away from a simple signal of safety in post marketing to explore relative effectiveness and these are true advances. The challenge is the flipside of the coin since the data we are looking at is by nature likely to be confounded. Even worse we know that the way the healthcare system incentivises providers may have affected coding and of course coding is not outcomes. There are ways to account from these downsides but it is always worth considering the potential challenges before embarking on data collection in any sense.”
SMi’s 23rd annual conference on Pharmaceutical Pricing & Market Access will take place on 11th & 12th October at the Holiday Inn Kensington Forum in London, UK.
Further details are available online at www.pharmaceuticalpricing.co.uk
The notable speaker line-up will also include senior representatives from Allergan, Mylan, Lundbeck Denmark, LEO Pharma A/S, Teva, Grifols, Shire, Sanofi, Hemofarm, Norwegian Medicines Agency, AstraZeneca.
