IT Governance launches Phishing and Ransomware Human patch e-learning course in response to the recent WannaCry attack

IT Governance is delighted to announce the launch of its new Phishing and Ransomware Human patch e-learning course.

IT Governance’s human patch courses are designed to help organizations protect themselves from cyber criminals by deploying ‘human patches’ that focus on a specific topic in a responsive manner, similar to the way organizations should use software patches.

The course comes in response to the recent WannaCry ransomware attack, which affected 200,000 organizations in 150 countries, including the UK’s National Health Service, Telefónica in Spain, and Nissan’s Sunderland plant in the UK.

Alan Calder, founder and executive chairman of IT Governance, said: “Organizations should start to think proactively about how they can protect themselves from the most common types of cyber attacks: ransomware and phishing. Attacks such as WannaCry can lead to major financial and reputational damage. With the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) due to be enforced in less than a year’s time, businesses can no longer afford the financial repercussions associated with data breaches.”

The new Phishing and Ransomware – Human patch e-learning course from IT Governance provides concise information on phishing and ransomware to help organizations and employees avoid the severe consequences of these attacks.

This e-learning course is designed for those working in the most critical service sectors, such as healthcare, finance, and energy, aiming to reduce the risk of falling victim to ransomware or phishing.

The course includes an eight-question test, with a pass mark of 75%.

Employees who pass the course will be able to explain what phishing is, outline the consequences of a phishing attack, describe ransomware and crypto-ransomware, identify how to avoid falling victim to phishing attacks and ransomware, and list the steps to take if they think they've been compromised.

