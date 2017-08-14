There were 417 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,842 in the last 365 days.

Sync Sessions 2017 Agenda Announced

Future Music Forum Logo

London Sync Sessions has today announced its agenda. The dynamic schedule of panels will be hosted at the Future Music Forum, from 13-15 September in Barcelona.

Now in our 3d year, we've become the go-to event on the sync & publishing calendar. This year's event has the added bonus of being part of the Future Music Forum and features our strongest lineup yet.”
— David Fish, Organiser, London Sync Sessions
LONDON, UK, August 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London Sync Sessions 2017 has today announced its agenda. The dynamic schedule of panels will this year be hosted at the Future Music Forum, from 13-15 September, at the Estrella Damm Brewery, Barcelona. The Sync Sessions conference content kicks off a month today, 14 September.

Event organiser, David Fish, says, "Now in our 3rd year, we've become the go-to event on the sync & publishing calendar. This year's event has the added bonus of being part of the Future Music Forum and features our strongest lineup yet."

Highlights listed below, but full panel descriptions and all event details can be found here: http://www.londonsyncsessions.com/

High res logos can be downloaded here: http://futuremusicforum.com/press-room/

Supervisors are killing real songwriting - FAKE NEWS
Panel:
Abi Leland, Managing Director, LELAND MUSIC

Ian Cooke, Music Supervisor, AMY, LUTHER, CALL THE MIDWIFE

Sarah Bridge, Music Supervisor, THE THEORY OF EVERYTHING, ABSOLUTELY FABULOUS

Duncan Smith, Senior Music Supervisor, SONY INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT EUROPE

Rupert Hollier, Creative Director of Music Supervision, METROPOLIS CREATIVE

Supervision in advertising. The pros & cons of independence and in-house
Panel:
Jesper Gadeberg, Music Supervisor, MUSIC STYLIST

Tomas Jonsgården, Director, RESET CONTENT

Roy Lidstone-Jackson, CEO, A&G SYNC
Further panelists TBC

SheSaidSo presents, Tastemaking and curating: Is TV the new radio?
Panel:
Ian Cooke, Music Supervisor, AMY, LUTHER, CALL THE MIDWIFE

Jamz Supernova, DJ/Presenter, RADIO 1xtra

Ian Neil, Director Music for Film, TV, Advertising and Computer Games, SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT

Peter Bradbury, Head of Music, BRITISH SKY BROADCASTING

Harriet Moss, Global Creative Manager, MANNERS McDADE

Further details and panelists will be updated on the event's website daily.

Emma Bartholomew
Emma Bartholomew PR
+447833306312
email us here

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Music