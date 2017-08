Sync Sessions 2017 Agenda Announced

Future Music Forum Logo

LONDON, UK, August 14, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- London Sync Sessions 2017 has today announced its agenda. The dynamic schedule of panels will this year be hosted at the Future Music Forum , from 13-15 September, at the Estrella Damm Brewery, Barcelona. The Sync Sessions conference content kicks off a month today, 14 September.Event organiser, David Fish, says, "Now in our 3rd year, we've become the go-to event on the sync & publishing calendar. This year's event has the added bonus of being part of the Future Music Forum and features our strongest lineup yet."Highlights listed below, but full panel descriptions and all event details can be found here: http://www.londonsyncsessions.com/ High res logos can be downloaded here: http://futuremusicforum.com/press-room/ Supervisors are killing real songwriting - FAKE NEWSPanel:Abi Leland, Managing Director, LELAND MUSICIan Cooke, Music Supervisor, AMY, LUTHER, CALL THE MIDWIFESarah Bridge, Music Supervisor, THE THEORY OF EVERYTHING, ABSOLUTELY FABULOUSDuncan Smith, Senior Music Supervisor, SONY INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT EUROPERupert Hollier, Creative Director of Music Supervision, METROPOLIS CREATIVESupervision in advertising. The pros & cons of independence and in-housePanel:Jesper Gadeberg, Music Supervisor, MUSIC STYLISTTomas JonsgÄrden, Director, RESET CONTENTRoy Lidstone-Jackson, CEO, A&G SYNCFurther panelists TBCSheSaidSo presents, Tastemaking and curating: Is TV the new radio?Panel:Ian Cooke, Music Supervisor, AMY, LUTHER, CALL THE MIDWIFEJamz Supernova, DJ/Presenter, RADIO 1xtraIan Neil, Director Music for Film, TV, Advertising and Computer Games, SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENTPeter Bradbury, Head of Music, BRITISH SKY BROADCASTINGHarriet Moss, Global Creative Manager, MANNERS McDADEFurther details and panelists will be updated on the event's website daily.