Sync Sessions 2017 Agenda Announced
London Sync Sessions has today announced its agenda. The dynamic schedule of panels will be hosted at the Future Music Forum, from 13-15 September in Barcelona.
Event organiser, David Fish, says, "Now in our 3rd year, we've become the go-to event on the sync & publishing calendar. This year's event has the added bonus of being part of the Future Music Forum and features our strongest lineup yet."
Highlights listed below, but full panel descriptions and all event details can be found here: http://www.londonsyncsessions.com/
Supervisors are killing real songwriting - FAKE NEWS
Panel:
Abi Leland, Managing Director, LELAND MUSIC
Ian Cooke, Music Supervisor, AMY, LUTHER, CALL THE MIDWIFE
Sarah Bridge, Music Supervisor, THE THEORY OF EVERYTHING, ABSOLUTELY FABULOUS
Duncan Smith, Senior Music Supervisor, SONY INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT EUROPE
Rupert Hollier, Creative Director of Music Supervision, METROPOLIS CREATIVE
Supervision in advertising. The pros & cons of independence and in-house
Panel:
Jesper Gadeberg, Music Supervisor, MUSIC STYLIST
Tomas Jonsgården, Director, RESET CONTENT
Roy Lidstone-Jackson, CEO, A&G SYNC
Further panelists TBC
SheSaidSo presents, Tastemaking and curating: Is TV the new radio?
Panel:
Ian Cooke, Music Supervisor, AMY, LUTHER, CALL THE MIDWIFE
Jamz Supernova, DJ/Presenter, RADIO 1xtra
Ian Neil, Director Music for Film, TV, Advertising and Computer Games, SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT
Peter Bradbury, Head of Music, BRITISH SKY BROADCASTING
Harriet Moss, Global Creative Manager, MANNERS McDADE
Further details and panelists will be updated on the event's website daily.
