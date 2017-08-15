WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Music Streaming 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 14.05% and Forecast to 2021”.

The analysts forecast the global music streaming market to grow at a CAGR of 14.05% during the period 2017-2021.

Music streaming refers to a service that enables users to stream and listen to music/songs using a device connected to the Internet. Two types of services are available to users: paid music streaming and free music streaming. Music streaming allows the service providers to purchase digital rights from music recording companies. Users can access tracks listed on the service provider's application and website, based on the subscription type they purchase. These subscribers can also download music and playlists directly to their devices for offline listening, which does not require an Internet connection.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global music streaming market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales value as generated from free (advertising-based revenue) and subscription-based music streaming services.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Music Streaming Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Apple,

• Deezer,

• Google,

• iHeartMedia,

• Pandora Media,

• Spotify

Other prominent vendors

• Aspiro Group

• Curb Records

• Gaana.com (Gamma Gaana)

• Guvera

• Hungama MyPlay

• Mixcloud

• Myspace

• Napster

• RadioTime

• Saavn

• SoundCloud

Market driver

• High growth in mobile ad spending market

Market challenge

• Intense competition and inconsistent user preferences

Market trend

• Rise of wearable technology

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

• Types of music by service

• Types of music fans

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Global music streaming market

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by streaming type

• Global music streaming market by streaming type

• Global free music streaming market

• Global paid music streaming market

PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user

• Global music streaming market by end-user

• Global music streaming market by individual user

• Global music streaming market by commercial user

PART 08: Buying criteria

• Buying criteria

PART 09: Geographical segmentation

• Global music streaming market by geography

• Music streaming market in the Americas

• Music streaming market in EMEA

• Music streaming market in APAC

PART 10: Key leading countries

• Key leading countries in global music streaming market

• US

• UK

• Germany

PART 11: Decision framework

PART 12: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

Continue…….

