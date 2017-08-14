WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Smart Speaker 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 24.02% and Forecast to 2021”.

The analysts forecast the global smart speaker market to grow at a CAGR of 24.02% during the period 2017-2021.

Speaker refers to an audio system that converts electromagnetic waves into sound waves. Bluetooth speakers are wireless portable audio devices that receive an audio signal over radio frequency instead of audio cables. For ideal exchange of data, the receiver should be within the defined range of wireless transfer capability of the speaker. The growing Bluetooth speaker market is driven by the following types of devices: AC-only Bluetooth speakers, DC-only Bluetooth speakers, and AC/DC Bluetooth speakers. Efficient wireless streaming of audio content within 30-32 feet and an increase in popularity of multi-room streaming are some of the major factors driving the growth of the Bluetooth speaker market. The rising use of music streaming services such as Pandora, Spotify, iTunes, and Deezer has further accelerated the adoption rate of Bluetooth speakers worldwide.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global smart speaker market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from shipments/sales/volume/value and exclude new installations/ replacement/spares/aftermarket/services market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Smart Speaker Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Amazon.com

• Apple

• Google

• Harman International

• Sony

Other prominent vendors

• FABRIQ

• Invoxia

• Lenovo

• LG Electronics

• Onkyo

• Sonos

Market driver

• Increase in number of smart homes

Market driver

Market challenge

• Availability of substitutes

Market challenge

Market trend

• Development of deep-learning technology

Market trend

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

