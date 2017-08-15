Global Whiskey Market 2017 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2022

Whiskey Market

Executive Summary

This report studies the Whiskey market status and outlook of global and United States, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and United States market, and splits the Whiskey market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Whiskey market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Whiskey. United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2016 and will be xx million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of XX.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Whiskey in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

The major players in global and United States Whiskey market, including Beam Suntory, Brown-Forman, Diageo, Gruppo Campari, Heaven Hill, Alexandrion Grup Romania, Alltech Lexington Brewing and Distilling, Barrel House Distilling, Boone County Distilling, Boundary Oak Distillery, Kirin Brewery, Michter抯 Distillery, Sazerac, Willett Distillery.

The On the basis of product, the Whiskey market is primarily split into

Scotch whisky

American Whisky

Irish Whiskey

Canadian Whisky

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Bars & Resturant

Liquor Stores

Supermarkets

Mini Markets

Online Stores

Table of Contents

2017-2022 Whiskey Report on Global and United States Market, Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications

1 Methodology and Data Source

1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

1.2 Data Source

2.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Sources

1.3 Disclaimer

2 Whiskey Market Overview

2.1 Whiskey Product Overview

2.2 Whiskey Market Segment by Type

2.2.1 Scotch whisky

2.2.2 American Whisky

2.2.3 Irish Whiskey

2.2.4 Canadian Whisky

2.3 Global Whiskey Product Segment by Type

2.3.1 Global Whiskey Sales (K MT) and Growth (%) by Types (2012, 2016 and 2022)

2.3.2 Global Whiskey Sales (K MT) and Market Share (%) by Types (2012-2017)

2.3.3 Global Whiskey Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share (%) by Types (2012-2017)

2.3.4 Global Whiskey Price (USD/MT) by Type (2012-2017)

2.4 United States Whiskey Product Segment by Type

2.4.1 United States Whiskey Sales (K MT) and Growth by Types (2012, 2016 and 2022)

2.4.2 United States Whiskey Sales (K MT) and Market Share by Types (2012-2017)

2.4.3 United States Whiskey Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share by Types (2012-2017)

2.4.4 United States Whiskey Price (USD/MT) by Type (2012-2017)

3 Whiskey Application/End Users

3.1 Whiskey Segment by Application/End Users

3.1.1 Bars & Resturant

3.1.2 Liquor Stores

3.1.3 Supermarkets

3.1.4 Mini Markets

3.1.5 Online Stores

3.2 Global Whiskey Product Segment by Application

3.2.1 Global Whiskey Sales (K MT) and CGAR (%) by Applications (2012, 2016 and 2022)

3.2.2 Global Whiskey Sales (K MT) and Market Share (%) by Applications (2012-2017)

3.3 United States Whiskey Product Segment by Application

3.3.1 United States Whiskey Sales (K MT) and CGAR (%) by Applications (2012, 2016 and 2022)

3.3.2 United States Whiskey Sales (K MT) and Market Share (%) by Applications (2012-2017)

4 Whiskey Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Whiskey Market Size and CAGR by Regions (2012, 2016 and 2022)

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.1.7 United States

4.2 Global Whiskey Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Whiskey Sales (K MT) and Market Share (%) by Regions (2012-2017)

4.2.2 Global Whiskey Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share (%) by Regions (2012-2017)

4.2.3 Global Whiskey Sales (K MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)

4.2.4 North America Whiskey Sales (K MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)

4.2.5 Europe Whiskey Sales (K MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)

4.2.6 Asia-Pacific Whiskey Sales (K MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)

4.2.7 South America Whiskey Sales (K MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/MT) and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

4.2.8 Middle East and Africa Whiskey Sales (K MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)

4.2.9 United States Whiskey Sales (K MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/MT) and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

5 Global Whiskey Market Competition by Players/Manufacturers

5.1 Global Whiskey Sales (K MT) and Market Share by Players (2012-2017)

5.2 Global Whiskey Revenue (Million USD) and Share by Players (2012-2017)

5.3 Global Whiskey Average Price (USD/MT) by Players (2012-2017)

5.4 Players Whiskey Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

5.5 Whiskey Market Competitive Situation and Trends

5.5.1 Whiskey Market Concentration Rate

5.5.2 Global Whiskey Market Share (%) of Top 3 and Top 5 Players

5.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

6 United States Whiskey Market Competition by Players/Manufacturers

6.1 United States Whiskey Sales (K MT) and Market Share by Players (2012-2017)

6.2 United States Whiskey Revenue (Million USD) and Share by Players (2012-2017)

6.3 United States Whiskey Average Price (USD/MT) by Players (2012-2017)

6.4 United States Whiskey Market Share (%) of Top 3 and Top 5 Players

Continued…

