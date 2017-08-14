Seismic surveys Market 2017 - Opportunity, Driving Trends and deep study.

Seismic surveys - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

PUNE, INDIA, August 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pune, India, 14th August 2017: WiseGuyReports announced addition of new report, titled “Global Seismic Survey Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021)”.

Seismic wave research forms an important part of the oil exploration and production industry. These waves help in analyzing the ability to understand and predict earthquakes and tsunamis. Seismic waves also reveal information about the Earth's composition and features, and are therefore created artificially to locate oil, natural gas and minerals. A seismic survey is conducted by creating a shock wave i.e. a seismic wave, on the surface using an energy source, which are then recorded and analyzed by geologists.

GET SAMPLE REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1615905-global-seismic-survey-market-industry-analysis-outlook-2017-2021

Seismic surveys have become a major tool of exploration for both onshore and offshore. Seismic data is collected is mainly in 2D, 3D, and 4D forms. The global seismic market saw a slump post 2013 due to which the market suffered from heavy debts, decreased demand and slashed exploration budgets. But the market has now started to finally recover from the downturn and is expected to register moderate growth in the coming years.

The global seismic survey market growth will be driven by factors such as positive development in oil prices, increasing activity level both offshore & onshore, and strong regaining ocean seismic market. The global market currently is trending with vessel reactivation, sprouting contract seismic market, and increased converted contracts demand. However, the market will be challenged by ageing skilled human resource and high barriers to entry.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global seismic survey market. It also covers multi-client and contract seismic market as well. The top notch players in the market exhibit a very close competition. The report profiles CGG SA, Petroleum Geo-Services (PGS), TGS, and Polarcus Ltd.

Table of Content: Key Points

1. Market Overview

1.1 Seismic Waves

1.2 Seismic Survey

1.3 Types of Seismic Survey

1.4 Phases of Seismic Survey

1.5 Seismic Acquisition

1.6 Multi-Client Seismic Market

1.7 Contract Seismic Market

2. Global Seismic Market Analysis

2.1 Global Seismic Market by Value

2.2 Global Seismic Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global Seismic Market’s Net Debt/EBITDA

2.4 Global Seismic Market’s Net Debt/EBITDA Forecast

2.5 Global Seismic Fleet Market

2.5.1 Global Seismic Vessels and Streamers Volume

2.5.2 Global Seismic Vessels and Streamers Volume Forecast

2.5.3 Global Seismic Active Fleet Utilization Forecast

2.5.4 Global Seismic Fleet’s Supply and Demand Situation

2.5.5 Global Seismic Streamer Efficiency and Acreage Coverage

2.5.6 Global Seismic Streamer Efficiency and Acreage Coverage Forecast

2.5.7 Global Seismic Vessel’s Regional Operation Share

3. Global Multi-Client & Contract Seismic Market Analysis

3.1 Global Multi-Client Seismic Market

3.1.1 Global Multi-Client Seismic Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Multi-Client Seismic Market Forecast by Value

3.2 Global Contract Seismic Market

3.2.1 Global Contract Seismic Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Contract Seismic Market Forecast by Value

4. Market Dynamics

…Continued

ACCESS REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1615905-global-seismic-survey-market-industry-analysis-outlook-2017-2021

Get in touch:

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/4828928

Twitter: https://twitter.com/WiseGuyReports

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Wiseguyreports-1009007869213183/?fref=ts