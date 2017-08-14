Pre-engineered Buildings 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 11.96% and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the global PEB market to grow at a CAGR of 11.96% during the period 2016-2020.
Global Pre-engineered Buildings Market
Description
Global population growth and rapid urbanization are the other drivers of the global construction market. The construction industry in developed markets has a positive outlook as the forecast period will witness a decrease in the effects of global financial crises, a stabilization in household income, and an improvement in public finances. However, the construction markets in Japan and some European countries will register weak growth. The growth in older population and low fertility rates have decreased the number of workforce in Japan. This has, in turn, affected the economy, leading to weak growth in the Japanese construction industry. The economic growth in Europe is slow due to sharp falls in European equity markets and decrease in exports caused by a slowdown in Chinese and other emerging economies. This will affect the overall European economy, influencing the construction industry in the region.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global PEB market for 2016-2020. To arrive at the market size, the study considers the revenue generated from the global sales of PEBs.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• APAC
• Europe
• North America
• ROW
Key vendors
• BlueScope Steel
• Kirby Building Systems
• PEB Steel Buildings
• Zamil Steel
Other prominent vendors
• Era Infra
• Everest Industries
• Interarch Building Products
• Jindal Buildsys
• Lloyd Insulations
• Multicolor Steels
• PEBS Pennar
• SML Group
• Tiger Steel Engineering
Market driver
• Time- and cost-savings
Market challenge
• Fluctuating raw material prices
Market trend
• Increase in demand for warehouses
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
• Highlights
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Market research methodology
• Research methodology
• Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
PART 05: Construction market: An overview
• Global construction market overview
• Construction market in North America
• Construction market in Europe
• Construction market in APAC
• Construction market in ROW
PART 06: Market landscape
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
PART 08: Market drivers
PART 09: Impact of drivers
PART 10: Market challenges
PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 12: Market trends
PART 13: Vendor landscape
PART 14: Key vendor analysis
• BlueScope Steel
• Kirby Building Systems
• PEB Steel Buildings
• Zamil Steel
• Other prominent vendors
