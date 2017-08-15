Adhesives & Sealants Market 2017 - Entry Exit of Key Players, Identify Opportunities and Challenges

Adhesives & Sealants Market 2017 - Opportunity, Driving Trends and deep study.

PUNE, INDIA, August 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pune, India, 14thAugust 2017: WiseGuyReports announced addition of new report, titled “Global Adhesives & Sealants Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021)”.

Adhesive is a non-metallic material which is able to join two substrates using adhesion mechanism which is developed between the adhesive and substrate and cohesive mechanism which is developed within the adhesive itself. Sealant is a substance used to block the passage of fluids through the surface or joints or openings in materials. The main difference between adhesives and sealants is that sealants typically have lower strength and higher elongation than do adhesives.

GET SAMPLE REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1615858-global-adhesives-sealants-market-industry-analysis-outlook-2017-2021

The adhesives and sealants market is quite fragmented. The competition in this industry is high and mainly on the basis of quality, reliability, technology, novelty, durability and broad spectrum usage of adhesives and sealants. Product innovation and product performance play a major role in the defining the competition in the global adhesives and sealants industry.

The key factors driving the growth of global adhesives and sealants market are accelerating economic growth, growth in urbanization, increase in global construction spending, growing automobile production and growing demand for thermal and noise insulation. Some of the noteworthy trends and developments of this industry are new developments in adhesives, trend of eco-friendly adhesives, adhesive end market performance trends and strong opportunity in emerging economies. However, the expansion of global adhesives and sealants market is hindered by negative effect of fluctuating raw material prices and strict regulation on volatile organic chemical.

The report “Global Adhesives & Sealants Market: Industry Analysis and Outlook (2017-2021)” provides an in-depth analysis of the market on a global scale. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the industry are being presented in this report. The industry comprises few large players such as Henkel, 3M, H.B. Fuller and ITW. All these companies have been profiled in the present report highlighting their key financials and business strategies for growth.

Table of Content: Key Points

1. Introduction

1.1 Adhesives and Sealants: An Introduction

1.2 Application of Adhesives and Sealants

1.3 Types of Adhesives/Sealants by Reactive Nature

1.4 Types of Adhesives by Technology

1.5 Curing of Adhesives and Sealants

1.6 Value Chain Analysis

2. Global Adhesives & Sealants Market Analysis

2.1 Global Adhesives & Sealants Market by Value

2.2 Global Adhesives & Sealants Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global Adhesives & Sealants Market by Volume

2.4 Global Adhesives & Sealants Market Forecast by Volume

2.5 Global Adhesives & Sealants Market by Region

2.6 Global Adhesives & Sealants Sales by End Markets

2.7 Global Adhesives Market Forecast by Value

2.8 Global Sealants Market Forecast by Value

2.9 Global Sealants Market by Application Areas

2.10 Global Sealants Market by Region

3. Regional Adhesives & Sealants Market Analysis

3.1 North America

3.1.1 North America Adhesives & Sealants Market by Value

3.1.2 North America Adhesives Market by Value

3.1.3 North America Adhesives Market Forecast by Value

3.1.4 North America Adhesives Market by Volume

3.1.5 North America Adhesives Market Forecast by Volume

3.1.6 North America Sealants Market by Value

3.1.7 North America Sealants Market Forecast by Value

3.1.8 North America Sealants Market by Volume

3.1.9 North America Sealants Market Forecast by Volume

3.2 Asia-Pacific

3.2.1 Asia-Pacific Adhesives & Sealants Market by Value

3.2.2 Japan Adhesives Market by Volume

3.2.3 Japan Adhesives Market Forecast by Volume

3.2.4 Japan Adhesives Market by Product Type

3.2.5 Demand for Adhesives in India

3.2.6 Demand Forecast for Adhesives in India

3.3 Europe

3.3.1 Europe Adhesives and Sealants Market by Value

3.3.2 Europe Adhesives and Sealants Market by End Use

4. Market Dynamics

…Continued

ACCESS REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1615858-global-adhesives-sealants-market-industry-analysis-outlook-2017-2021

Get in touch:

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/4828928

Twitter: https://twitter.com/WiseGuyReports

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Wiseguyreports-1009007869213183/?fref=ts