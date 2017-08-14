Feminine Wipes Market 2017 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global feminine wipes Market to grow at a CAGR of 3.82% during the period 2016-2020.

Global Feminine Wipes Market

Description

Earlier, due to inadequate knowledge and awareness, feminine issues were considered to be a taboo among social communities. However, the scenario and perceptions have changed significantly. Women have become more concerned about health concerns, particularly related to feminine hygiene. Feminine wipes are moist cleansing cloths used for odor control. These wipes are made of non-woven fabrics similar to those used in dryer sheets and are soaked in a solution of gentle cleansing ingredients. Feminine wipes help fight infections like urinary incontinence and bowel incontinence.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global feminine wipes market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the retail sales of feminine wipes in the market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

• Europe

The Global Feminine Wipes Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• C.B. Fleet

• Combe

• P&G

• The Boots Company

Other prominent vendors

• Corman

• Edana

• Natracare

• Healthy hoohoo

• Lactacyd

• Laclede

• VWash

Market driver

• Advertising and promotion of feminine wipes

Market challenge

• Growing popularity of feminine wash

Market trend

• Innovations in raw materials

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Market research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by distribution channels

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

PART 08: Market drivers

PART 09: Impact of drivers

PART 10: Market challenges

PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 12: Market trends

PART 13: Vendor landscape

PART 14: Key vendor analysis

PART 15: Appendix

