Global Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) Market to Reach $41.97 Billion with 26.4% CAGR Forecast to 2023

Summary

Global Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) market is expected to grow from $8.12 billion in 2016 to reach $41.97 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 26.4%. Rising demand for non-lethal deterrents and growing demand for the use of naval weapons in naval forces across the world are some of the major factors favoring the market growth. On the other hand huge development costs, strict industry regulations and lack of testing facilities are restricting the market growth.

Based on product type, lethal weapons segment has observed highest growth rate as these weapons are commonly used by police, military and defence. By high energy laser systems, fiber laser segment leads the market globally and the growth of this segment is attributed to the rising demand for laser technologies and microwave-based weapons. Asia Pacific is expected to witness huge growth rate and the growth of this region is owed to the use of directed energy weapons.

Some of the key players in Global Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) market include BAE Systems PLC, Boeing Company, L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Moog Inc, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Quinetiq Group PLC, Raytheon Company, Rheinmetall AG, Textron Inc, Azimuth Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd and MBDA.

Product Types Covered:

• Non-Lethal Weapons

• Lethal Weapons

Applications Covered:

• Defense

• Homeland Security

Technologies Covered:

• High Power Microwave Technology

• Particle Beam Weapons

• High Energy Laser Technology

End Users Covered:

• Land Vehicles

• Ship-Based Directed Energy Weapons

• Gun-Shot

• Airborne

High Energy Laser Systems Covered:

• Fiber Laser

• Free Electron Laser

• Solid-State Laser

• Chemical Laser

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Technology Analysis

3.9 End User Analysis

3.10 Emerging Markets

3.11 Futuristic Market Scenario

9 Global Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) Market, By High Energy Laser Systems

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Fiber Laser

9.3 Free Electron Laser

9.4 Solid-State Laser

9.5 Chemical Laser

10 Global Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) Market, By Geography

10.1 North America

10.1.1 US

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.3 Mexico

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Germany

10.2.2 France

10.2.3 Italy

10.2.4 UK

10.2.5 Spain

10.2.6 Rest of Europe

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 Japan

10.3.2 China

10.3.3 India

10.3.4 Australia

10.3.5 New Zealand

10.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.4 Rest of the World

10.4.1 Middle East

10.4.2 Brazil

10.4.3 Argentina

10.4.4 South Africa

10.4.5 Egypt

