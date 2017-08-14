Global Mining Equipment Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Mining Equipment market is expected to reach $181.76 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 9.5%.

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Mining Equipment market is expected to grow from $96.58 billion in 2015 to reach $181.76 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 9.5%. Increasing mining activities to get minerals, metals, and coal is the main factor propelling the market growth during forecast period. Furthermore, increasing demand for coal to generate electricity, adoption of new technological mining equipments are the factors boosting the market growth. On the other hand, raising raw material costs, stringent government policies are the constraints limiting the market growth. By application, metal mining segment commanded the largest market share. North America is anticipated to hold the largest share in global market due to the availability of natural gas reserves in U.S. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be a fastest growing region.

Some of the key players in global mining equipment market include

AB Volvo, Astec Industries, Atlas Copco, Caterpillar Inc., Doosan Infracore, Famur, Hitachi Co. Ltd., Joy Global, Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr Group, Metso Corporation, Sandvik AB, and ThyssenKrupp.

Equipment Types Covered:

• Crushing, pulverizing & screening equipment

• Mining drills and breakers

• Mineral Processing Equipment

• Underground mining equipment

• Surface mining equipment

• Other Equipments

Applications Covered:

• Mineral mining

• Metal Mining

• Coal mining

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

