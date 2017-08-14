Maggot Infestation Covered-Up by Gov. Cuomo’s Justice Center

Jonathan Carey "Champion for the Disabled" Born September 12,1993 Killed by caregivers on February 15,2007

No one held accountable for gross neglect of care of disabled man living in a New York State residential care facility found with maggots

We have an absolute humanitarian crisis in New York State, the safety, health and lives of this specific group of people are ignored as countless pleas for intervention to Gov. Cuomo go unanswered.” — Michael Carey- Advocate for people with disabilities and their families

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Another atrocity, this one surrounding maggots, is covered-up by an entity called the Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs (Justice Center) run by Governor Andrew Cuomo https://www.nytimes.com/aponline/2017/08/10/us/ap-us-concealed-neglect-.html . As thousands of cases of physical and sexual abuse and neglect of New Yorkers with disabilities are reported every month to Governor Cuomo’s Justice Center abuse hotline almost everything disappears and is being covered-up. This horrific maggot infestation that happened not once, but twice, in a young man named Steven Wenger’s breathing tube, has gained international attention http://www.scmp.com/news/world/united-states-canada/article/2106595/lawmaker-seeks-inquiry-new-york-care-homes-after . Silence from Governor Cuomo and his Justice Center and no one is held accountable as Steven Wenger has been seriously harmed. Maggot situations like this are extremely rare and they are due to gross negligence https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=68q_zWQGEKs , and if you Google situations like this you will not find much out there, but when you do arrests are made and people go to jail http://www.torontosun.com/2017/04/25/woman-gets-prison-in-death-of-man-with-maggot-filled-wound . People with disabilities are human beings and New York State cannot continue to bury and try to cover-up these extremely dangerous and potentially deadly crimes. New York State continues to try to give an appearance that they reformed an extremely dangerous and deadly mental health care system when in fact they have not. Here are the astronomical numbers of the reported physical and sexual abuse and neglect cases of people with disabilities living in State and private facilities and group homes throughout New York State, 7,800 on average every month and 11-13 deaths are occurring every day. These are the massive reported numbers, but everyone knows most of the abuse and neglect of this vulnerable population is never reported and the numbers are many times greater. We have an absolute humanitarian crisis in New York State and the safety, health and lives of this specific group of people are ignored as countless pleas for intervention go unanswered. The very entity wrongfully titled the Justice Center actually has an agreement with all State mental health agencies and all private sub-contracted ones to protect them and their employees from litigation. New York State has documented this in writing in an official affidavit signed by this agencies former head, Jane Lynch, under its old name, the Commission on Quality of Care and Advocacy for Persons with Disabilities. The agreement which is called two different distinct things, “a coherent oversight scheme” and “a carefully cultivated understanding” is clearly defined legally as a conspiracy. It all surrounds the hiding and concealing of evidence such as legal documents and reports that can be used against the facilities and people involved, but it is much more than that. Governor Cuomo, to protect himself and his agencies that are providing grossly negligent care and services for the disabled, which leads to countless injuries and loss of lives, are doing everything possible from the onset to keep crimes and injuries from going to the 911 call systems. This level of deadly discrimination is not matched anywhere else throughout New York State. If the police and paramedics cannot respond, they obviously cannot protect the disabled who are victims of crimes and injured from the abuse and neglect sustained while living in these known unsafe facilities, but this is the plan. No documents, no police report, no independent medical report, it did not happen is what they want everyone to believe. The truth is that New York State does not value the lives of people with disabilities and that these people are expendable. New York State has not sincerely reformed its mental health care system following the horrors of Willowbrook forty five years ago https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dbiYJkiX-Dg and the massive New York Times “Abused & Used” investigative reporting series that came out throughout all of 2011 http://www.nytimes.com/interactive/nyregion/abused-and-used-series-page.html . Instead of the rampant abuse and neglect occurring in the massive overcrowded institutions of the past we now have rampant abuse and neglect of our most vulnerable disabled spread out throughout New York State in thousands of facilities and group homes under the Executive branch, which is under Governor Andrew Cuomo’s control since 2011. As thousands of crimes and God only knows how many criminally negligent deaths of New Yorkers with disabilities continue to mount up and horror stories such as this maggot infestation come to light, Governor Cuomo took decisive actions to block a critical 911 Civil Rights Bill that finally would have ensured the disabled the same 911 emergency medical and police services everyone else receives. Thankfully others now also are joining the Jonathan Carey Foundation’s call for federal investigations of the Justice Center and New York State’s treatment of the disabled http://abcnews.go.com/Health/wireStory/lawmaker-seeks-probe-ap-reveals-maggots-ny-facility-49180957

The incredible life and tragic preventable death of Jonathan Carey, who was disabled, had autism, was non-verbal & only 13 when he was killed by his caregivers