Microbiology & Bacterial Culture for Industrial Testing Market to Reach $3.86 Billion with 11.4% CAGR Forecast to 2023

Microbiology & Bacterial Culture for Industrial Testing Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023

Summary

Global Microbiology & Bacterial Culture for Industrial Testing Market is expected to grow from $3.86 billion in 2016 to reach $8.23 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 11.4%. Increasing research developments in biotechnologies, raising infectious diseases, and technological advancements in culture testing are some of the factors boosting the market growth. Moreover, growing demand for animal feed testing is also bolstering the market growth. On the other hand, stringent regulations are limiting the market growth.

By consumables, media segment is dominating the global market with largest revenue during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is owed to cost efficiency and increasing bacterial cell cultivation. Food & Water testing segment is likely to witness faster growth rate due to increasing edible manufacturing processing firms and growing interest on food safety. North America is anticipated to hold the largest share in global microbiology & bacterial culture for industrial testing market due to increasing demand from U.S. and Asia Pacific is likely to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in Global Microbiology & Bacterial Culture for Industrial Testing Market include Abbott Laboratories, ATCC, Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bruker Corporation, Cepheid Inc., Danaher Corporation, EIKEN CHEMICAL CO., LTD., Hardy Diagnostics, HiMedia Laboratories, Merck KGaA, NEOGEN CORPORATION, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Titan Biotech Limited.

