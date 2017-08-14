Network Forensics Global Market Reach $3.24 Billion With 18.5% CAGR Forecast To 2022

Network Forensics -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Network Forensics Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Network Forensics -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022” To Its Research Database

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Network Forensics market is accounted for $1.17 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $3.24 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 18.5%. Rising demand for cloud based solutions, growing need for secure networks from advanced attacks are the key factors favouring the network forensics market. Furthermore, strict regulatory compliances, rising security concern across different industries along with rapid economic growth in emerging markets, increasing digital trend, rise in Sophisticated attacking/hacking techniques are the drivers for market growth. However, lack of skilled investigators is inhibiting the Network Forensics market. With continuous advancements in existing technologies, Network Forensic tools would find broad range of applications in BFSI, Energy and utilities, education and other application areas.

Some of the major players in global Network Forensics market include

AccessData, Cisco Systems, Inc., EMC RSA, Fireeye, Inc., IBM Corporation, Logrhythm, Inc., Narus, WildPackets, Netscout Systems, Inc., NetWitness, Niksun, Savvius, Inc., Solera Networks, Symantec Corporation and Viavi Solutions.

Types Covered:

• Solution

• Service

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1184401-network-forensics-global-market-outlook-2016-2022

Solutions Covered:

• Analytics

• Firewall

• Intrusion Detection System (IDS)/Intrusion Prevention System (IPS)

• Log management

• Packet capture analysis

• Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

• Threat intelligence

Services Covered:

• Managed services

• Professional services

Consulting services

o Design and integration

o Incident response services

o Support and maintenance

o Training and education

Deployment Modes Covered:

• On-premises

• Cloud

Size of the Organization Covered:

• Large enterprises

• Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Application Areas Covered:

• Application security

• Data center security

• Endpoint security

• Network security

• Other Application Areas

o Database security

o Web security

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1184401-network-forensics-global-market-outlook-2016-2022

End Users Covered:

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Education

• Energy and utilities

• Government

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Retail

• Telecom and IT

• Other End Users

o Aerospace & defense

o Hospitality

o Media & entertainment

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 6 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1184401

Continued...

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)