Motorcycle Sensors 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 13.41% and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global motorcycle sensors market to grow at a CAGR of 13.41% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Motorcycle Sensors Market

Description

In the automotive industry, sensors are used to detect, measure, and transmit the data or information by continuously analyzing the performance of the motorcycle. The sensors are basically used in the advanced systems, which help in cutting down on fuel consumption and other hydrocarbon emissions. In addition to these performance benefits, the integration of sensors also helps by providing greater levels of onboard safety, comfort, and convenience. With advancements in sensors technology, the sensors designers and developers are working on the efficiency and reliability of sensors based applications.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global motorcycle sensors market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers OEM integration/fitment of sensors in motorcycles.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The Global Motorcycle Sensors Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Sensata Technologies

• Continental

• Delphi Automotive

• DENSO

• Robert Bosch

Other prominent vendors

• Avago

• Bourns

• CTS

• Faurecia

• GE Measurement & Control Solutions

• Gill Sensors & Controls

• Hamamatsu

• Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas

• Hyundai KEFICO

• Infineon

• Murata

• NGK Spark Plug

• Panasonic

• Stoneridge

• Takata

• Tenneco

• Valeo

• ZF TRW

Market driver

• Increasing use of electronic components per motorcycle

Market challenge

• Improper tuning of sensors can impede riding experience

Market trend

• Development of oxygen monitoring sensor to control air-fuel ratio

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by geography

• Motorcycle sensors market in Americas

• Motorcycle sensors market in EMEA

• Motorcycle sensors market in APAC

PART 07: Market segmentation by sensor types

• Global motorcycle sensors market: Process sensors

• Global motorcycle sensors market: Position sensors

• Global motorcycle sensors market: Motion sensors

• Global motorcycle sensors market: Other sensors

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

PART 10: Market trends

PART 11: Vendor landscape

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

• Sensata Technologies

• Continental

• Delphi Automotive

• DENSO

• Robert Bosch

………..CONTINUED

