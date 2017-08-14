Motorcycle Sensors 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 13.41% and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the global motorcycle sensors market to grow at a CAGR of 13.41% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Motorcycle Sensors Market
In the automotive industry, sensors are used to detect, measure, and transmit the data or information by continuously analyzing the performance of the motorcycle. The sensors are basically used in the advanced systems, which help in cutting down on fuel consumption and other hydrocarbon emissions. In addition to these performance benefits, the integration of sensors also helps by providing greater levels of onboard safety, comfort, and convenience. With advancements in sensors technology, the sensors designers and developers are working on the efficiency and reliability of sensors based applications.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global motorcycle sensors market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers OEM integration/fitment of sensors in motorcycles.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The Global Motorcycle Sensors Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Sensata Technologies
• Continental
• Delphi Automotive
• DENSO
• Robert Bosch
Other prominent vendors
• Avago
• Bourns
• CTS
• Faurecia
• GE Measurement & Control Solutions
• Gill Sensors & Controls
• Hamamatsu
• Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas
• Hyundai KEFICO
• Infineon
• Murata
• NGK Spark Plug
• Panasonic
• Stoneridge
• Takata
• Tenneco
• Valeo
• ZF TRW
Market driver
• Increasing use of electronic components per motorcycle
Market challenge
• Improper tuning of sensors can impede riding experience
Market trend
• Development of oxygen monitoring sensor to control air-fuel ratio
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by geography
• Motorcycle sensors market in Americas
• Motorcycle sensors market in EMEA
• Motorcycle sensors market in APAC
PART 07: Market segmentation by sensor types
• Global motorcycle sensors market: Process sensors
• Global motorcycle sensors market: Position sensors
• Global motorcycle sensors market: Motion sensors
• Global motorcycle sensors market: Other sensors
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
PART 10: Market trends
PART 11: Vendor landscape
PART 12: Key vendor analysis
• Sensata Technologies
• Continental
• Delphi Automotive
• DENSO
• Robert Bosch
………..CONTINUED
