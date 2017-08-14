Global Aircraft Fuel Systems Market to Reach $12.15 Billion with 8.2% CAGR Forecast to 2023

Global Aircraft Fuel Systems Market is accounted for $6.98 billion in 2016 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% to reach $12.15 billion by 2023

Summary

Global Aircraft Fuel Systems Market is accounted for $6.98 billion in 2016 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% to reach $12.15 billion by 2023. Factors such as demand for UAVs, increase in aircraft deliveries, advancement of military aircrafts, and demand for advanced fuel systems are fostering the market growth. However, cost cutting in defense budget and impact of flying conditions on fuel management are restraining the market growth.

Commercial aviation in application is accounted for largest market share during the forecast period due to increase in global air passenger traffic. North America is projected to be the largest market due to the procurement of new civil helicopters and increasing investments to support oil and gas operations. However, Asia Pacific is expected to be an opportunistic market owing to developing countries, such as India and China that are increasing their defense spending.

Some of the key players in Global Aircraft Fuel Systems Market are Eaton Corporation PLC, GKN plc, Honeywell International, Inc., Meggitt PLC., Parker Hannifin Corporation Woodward, Inc., Triumph Group, Inc., United Technologies Corporation and Zodiac Aerospace.

Applications Covered:

• Commercial

• Military

• UAVs

Components Covered:

• Fuel Control Monitoring Systems

• Fuel Filters

• Fuel Gauges

• Fuel Pumps

• Fuel Valves

• Inerting Systems

• Other Components

o Variable Wing Sweep Technology

o Inter Tank Fuel Transfer Technology

Engine Types Covered:

• Helicopter Engine

• Jet Engine

• Turboprop Engine

• UAV Engine

Technologies Covered:

• Fuel Injection

• Gravity Feed Technology

• Pump Feed Technology

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

….

8 Global Aircraft Fuel Systems Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Fuel Injection

8.3 Gravity Feed Technology

8.4 Pump Feed Technology

9 Global Aircraft Fuel Systems Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.1.1 US

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.3 Mexico

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Germany

9.2.2 France

9.2.3 Italy

9.2.4 UK

9.2.5 Spain

9.2.6 Rest of Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 Japan

9.3.2 China

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 Australia

9.3.5 New Zealand

9.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.4 Rest of the World

9.4.1 Middle East

9.4.2 Brazil

9.4.3 Argentina

9.4.4 South Africa

9.4.5 Egypt

