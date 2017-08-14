Business Intelligence (BI) Global Market Reach $29.48 Billion With 11.1% CAGR Forecast To 2022

Global Business Intelligence (BI) Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Description

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Business Intelligence (BI) market is expected to grow from $15.64 billion in 2016 to reach $29.48 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 11.1%. Increasing usage of data analytics, raising penetration of cloud technologies, and growing dependency on data in decision making are the factors fuelling the market growth. In addition, increasing adoption of business intelligence in small and medium-sized enterprises is fostering the market growth. On the other hand, high capital investments, limited number of skilled workforce are the restraints limiting the market growth.

Unstructured Data segment is expected to dominate the global business intelligence market with higher CAGR owing to increasing adoption of data analytics and growing market for IoT devices. Among the applications, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) is the largest contributor of the total market revenue in 2015 due to increasing digital financial transactions across the globe. North America is projected to be the leading markets in terms of market size, during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to witness high growth rate during the forecast period. Growing adoption of technologies and rapid economic growth in emerging countries are boosting the market growth in Asia Pacific region.

Some of the key players in global Business Intelligence (BI) market include

Information Builders, International Business Machines Corporation, Datawatch, Microsoft Corporation, Microstrategy, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Panorama, Pentaho (A Hitachi Company), Qlik Technologies, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Sisense Inc., Tableau Software, Tibco Software, and Yellowfin International Pty Ltd.

Data Types Covered:

• Structured Data

• Semi-Structured Data

• Unstructured Data

Components Covered:

• Software

• Platform

• Services

o Managed Services

o Professional Services

Deployment Models Covered:

• On-Demand

• On-Premises

Technologies Covered:

• Cloud BI

• Traditional BI

• Social BI

• Mobile BI

Applications Covered:

• Operations Management

• Network Management and Optimization

• Predictive Asset Maintenance

• Sales and Marketing Management

• Fraud Detection and Security Management

• Workforce Management

• Supply Chain Optimization

• Other Applications

Organization Sizes Covered:

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

End Users Covered:

• Media and Entertainment

• Manufacturing

• Telecommunications and IT

• Transportation and Logistics

• Retail and Consumer Goods

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• Energy and Utilities

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Government and Defense

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 6 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

