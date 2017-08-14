Remittance Market 2017 - Opportunity, Driving Trends and deep study.

Remittance Market 2017–By Identifying the Key Market Segments and Key players holding market share

The remittance industry contributes to the economic growth of the countries participating in the practice as well as to the livelihood of the individuals involved.

The remittance industry contributes to the economic growth of the countries participating in the practice as well as to the livelihood of the individuals involved. The remittance system is comprised of the Remittance Service Providers (RSP), Remittance Corridors, the Remittance Network and the Money transfer system. Remittance Services are divided primarily on the basis of ways a network of access points is created and linked. There are broadly four categories: unilateral services, franchised services, negotiated services and open services.

The key factors driving the growth of remittance market are increasing international migration, growing urbanization, accelerating economic growth and rising employment opportunities. A noteworthy trend of this industry is cost by sending and receiving method, unstable remittance cost, increased access to financial services, changing technology landscape for payments, more convenience and lesser costs, advancement in technology, and maturing of immigrant communities. However, the expansion of the market is hindered by de-risking is threatening the industry and access points establishment.

The report “Global Remittance Market” provides an in-depth analysis of the global remittance market, along with a study of top remittance receiving and contributing countries. The report also includes detailed description of regional markets. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the industry are being presented in this report. The industry comprises few large players such as MoneyGram International Inc., Western Union Company and Euronet Worldwide Inc. All these companies have been profiled in the present report highlighting their key financials and business strategies for growth.

Table of Content: Key Points

1. Remittance Market - An Overview

1.1 An Introduction

1.2 Types of Remittance Services

1.3 Remittance Marketplace

1.4 Remittance Market Value Chain

2. Global Remittance Market Analysis

2.1 Global Remittance Inflow

2.2 Global Average Remittance Cost by Region

2.3 Global Average Cost by Remittance Service Provider

3. Regional Market Analysis

3.1 Remittance Market by Income Characteristics

3.1.1 Low and Middle Income Countries

3.2 Remittances Market by Region

3.2.1 East Asia and Pacific Region

3.2.2 Europe and Central Asia Region

3.2.3 Latin America and Caribbean Region

3.2.4 Middle East and North Africa Region

3.2.5 South Asia Region

3.2.6 Sub Saharan Africa Region

3.3 Remittances Market by Largest Receiving Countries

3.3.1 India

3.3.2 China

3.3.3 Philippines

3.3.4 Mexico

3.4 Remittances Market by Largest Contributing Countries

3.4.1 The US

3.4.2 Saudi Arabia

3.4.3 Switzerland

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

…Continued

