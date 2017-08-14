Global Pallet Pooling Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Pallet Pooling Global Market Reach $1214.12 million With 8.3% CAGR Forecast To 2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Pallet Pooling Market is expected to grow from $695.34 million in 2016 to reach $1214.12 million by 2023 with a CAGR of 8.3%. Rapid industrialization and globalization, growth in logistic services, and increasing demand from pharmaceutical industry due to strict regulations to maintain cleanliness while transporting pharmaceuticals are some of the major factors bolstering the market growth. However, high cost and shortage of raw material are hindering the market growth during the forecast period.

Wood material is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period due to its properties such as light weight and also increasing adoption by food industry. North America accounted for the largest share in global pallet pooling market followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a faster pace. Rapid industrialization, increasing demand from pharmaceutical industry and huge investments by key players in emerging countries such as China and India are the factors favoring the market growth in this region.

Some of the key players in Global Pallet Pooling Market include

Brambles Limited, Buckhorn, CABKA Group, Contraload NV, Demes Logistics GmbH & Co. KG, Euro Pool System International, Faber Halbertsma Groep B.V., iGPS Logistics LLC, Litco International, Loscam Australia Pty. Ltd., PPS Midlands Limited, Schoeller Arca Time Materials Handling Solutions Limited, The Corrugated Pallets Company, Tianjin CIMC Logistics Equipment, and Zentek Pool System GmbH.

Product Types Covered:

• Nestable

• Rackable

• Stackable

Material Types Covered:

• HDPE

• Advanced Composite Material

• Polypropylene

• Corrugated paper

• Metal

• Wood

End Users Covered:

• FMCG

• Electronics

• Chemical & Petrochemical

• Food & Beverage

• Pharmaceuticals

• Textile

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

