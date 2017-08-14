Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Gaming Peripheral 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 12.75% and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global gaming peripheral market to decline at a CAGR of (12.75%) during the period 2017-2021.

PUNE, INDIA, August 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Global Gaming Peripheral Market

Description

Gaming peripherals refer to auxiliary devices, such as controllers, keyboards, and gaming mice, which connect to computers or gaming consoles to offer easy game playing. The gaming industry has evolved from simple video games and board games. Video games have gained high popularity among the gaming enthusiasts across the world. Introduction and popularity of the Internet, electronic devices, PCs, and rapid advances in software and hardware have led to the development and commercialization of the gaming industry.

Covered in this report 
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global gaming peripheral market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of gaming peripherals.

...

Get sample Report @  https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1751397-global-gaming-peripheral-market-2017-2021

 
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography: 
• Americas 
• APAC 
• EMEA

The Global Gaming Peripheral Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors 
• Corsair, 
• Logitech, 
• Razer, 
• SteelSeries

Other prominent vendors 
• Cooler Master Technology 
• Creative Technology 
• Gioteck 
• Jabra 
• Kingston Technology 
• Microsoft 
• Plantronics 
• ROCCAT Studios 
• Sennheiser electronic 
• Sentey 
• Sharkoon Technologies 
• Shure 
• Skullcandy 
• Sony 
• Thrustmaster 
• Thermaltake 
• Turtle Beach 

Market driver 
• Rising popularity of e-sports 
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge 
• High price of gaming peripherals 
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend 
• Increasing emergence of haptics gaming peripherals 
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report 
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be? 
• What are the key market trends? 
• What is driving this market? 
• What are the challenges to market growth? 
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

 

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1751397-global-gaming-peripheral-market-2017-2021

 
Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary 

PART 02: Scope of the report 

PART 03: Research Methodology

 PART 04: Introduction 
• Market outline 

PART 05: Market landscape 

PART 06: Market segmentation by type 

PART 07: Market segmentation by technology 
• Global gaming peripheral market by technology 
• Global wired gaming peripheral market 
• Global wireless gaming peripheral market 
• Segment comparison analysis 

PART 08: Market segmentation by gaming keyboard 

PART 09: Geographical segmentation 
• Global gaming peripheral market by geography 
• Gaming peripheral market in Americas 
• Gaming peripheral market in APAC 
• Gaming peripheral market in EMEA 
• Segment comparison analysis 

PART 10: Key leading countries 

PART 11: Decision framework 

PART 12: Drivers and challenges 

PART 13: Market trends 

PART 14: Vendor landscape 


………..CONTINUED

 

Buy Now@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=five_user-USD&report_id=1751397

 

Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics, Social Media, Technology, World & Regional
Press Contact
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
Share This Story
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

More From This Author
Global Lipstick Packing Market 2017 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2022
Industrial Design Services Market 2017 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Key Applications and Forecast to 2022
Global Umbrella Market 2017 Industry Growth, Share, Trends, Demand, Analysis and Forecast to 2022
View All Stories From This Author