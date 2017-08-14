Gaming Peripheral 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 12.75% and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global gaming peripheral market to decline at a CAGR of (12.75%) during the period 2017-2021.

Global Gaming Peripheral Market

Description

Gaming peripherals refer to auxiliary devices, such as controllers, keyboards, and gaming mice, which connect to computers or gaming consoles to offer easy game playing. The gaming industry has evolved from simple video games and board games. Video games have gained high popularity among the gaming enthusiasts across the world. Introduction and popularity of the Internet, electronic devices, PCs, and rapid advances in software and hardware have led to the development and commercialization of the gaming industry.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global gaming peripheral market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of gaming peripherals.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The Global Gaming Peripheral Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Corsair,

• Logitech,

• Razer,

• SteelSeries

Other prominent vendors

• Cooler Master Technology

• Creative Technology

• Gioteck

• Jabra

• Kingston Technology

• Microsoft

• Plantronics

• ROCCAT Studios

• Sennheiser electronic

• Sentey

• Sharkoon Technologies

• Shure

• Skullcandy

• Sony

• Thrustmaster

• Thermaltake

• Turtle Beach

Market driver

• Rising popularity of e-sports

Market driver
• Rising popularity of e-sports

Market challenge

• High price of gaming peripherals

Market challenge
• High price of gaming peripherals

Market trend

• Increasing emergence of haptics gaming peripherals

Market trend
• Increasing emergence of haptics gaming peripherals

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by type

PART 07: Market segmentation by technology

• Global gaming peripheral market by technology

• Global wired gaming peripheral market

• Global wireless gaming peripheral market

• Segment comparison analysis

PART 08: Market segmentation by gaming keyboard

PART 09: Geographical segmentation

• Global gaming peripheral market by geography

• Gaming peripheral market in Americas

• Gaming peripheral market in APAC

• Gaming peripheral market in EMEA

• Segment comparison analysis

PART 10: Key leading countries

PART 11: Decision framework

PART 12: Drivers and challenges

PART 13: Market trends

PART 14: Vendor landscape



………..CONTINUED

