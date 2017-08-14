Gaming Peripheral 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 12.75% and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the global gaming peripheral market to decline at a CAGR of (12.75%) during the period 2017-2021.
Global Gaming Peripheral Market
Description
Gaming peripherals refer to auxiliary devices, such as controllers, keyboards, and gaming mice, which connect to computers or gaming consoles to offer easy game playing. The gaming industry has evolved from simple video games and board games. Video games have gained high popularity among the gaming enthusiasts across the world. Introduction and popularity of the Internet, electronic devices, PCs, and rapid advances in software and hardware have led to the development and commercialization of the gaming industry.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global gaming peripheral market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of gaming peripherals.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The Global Gaming Peripheral Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Corsair,
• Logitech,
• Razer,
• SteelSeries
Other prominent vendors
• Cooler Master Technology
• Creative Technology
• Gioteck
• Jabra
• Kingston Technology
• Microsoft
• Plantronics
• ROCCAT Studios
• Sennheiser electronic
• Sentey
• Sharkoon Technologies
• Shure
• Skullcandy
• Sony
• Thrustmaster
• Thermaltake
• Turtle Beach
Market driver
• Rising popularity of e-sports
Market driver
Market challenge
• High price of gaming peripherals
Market challenge
Market trend
• Increasing emergence of haptics gaming peripherals
Market trend
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by type
PART 07: Market segmentation by technology
• Global gaming peripheral market by technology
• Global wired gaming peripheral market
• Global wireless gaming peripheral market
• Segment comparison analysis
PART 08: Market segmentation by gaming keyboard
PART 09: Geographical segmentation
• Global gaming peripheral market by geography
• Gaming peripheral market in Americas
• Gaming peripheral market in APAC
• Gaming peripheral market in EMEA
• Segment comparison analysis
PART 10: Key leading countries
PART 11: Decision framework
PART 12: Drivers and challenges
PART 13: Market trends
PART 14: Vendor landscape
………..CONTINUED
