Multi-Touch Technology Global Market to Reach $13.29 Billion With 16.2% CAGR Forecast To 2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Multi-Touch Technology market is valued at $4.64 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.2% to reach $13.29 billion by 2022. The factors that are favoring the market growth include growing mobile phone market, increasing multi-touch applications and increasing corporate buyers. However, factors such as shortage of indium-tin-oxide and average cost are hindering the growth of multi-touch technology market. Multi touch devices with gesture recognition technology and emerging applications in advertising and retail are the future opportunities involved.

Multi-touch allows two or more fingers to be used on the touchscreen at a time. Apple is considered the pioneer of multi-touch technology on mobile phones with their first iPhone. The maximum share of the multi-touch technology market is contributed by consumer electronic products. In 2014, North America accounted for about 40% of global sales and is likely to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to witness high growth rate strongly driven by the emerging markets such as China and India.

Some of the key players in the global market include

Apple Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Panasonic Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., Hewlett-Packard Co., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Planar Systems Inc., 3M Co., Wintek Corporation, Immersion Corporation, Alps Electric, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, 3M8 LLC and TPK Holding.

Products Covered:

• Consumer electronic products

o Mobile phones

o Tablets

o PMP/MP3 players

o Other consumer electronic products

• Enterprise products

o Trackpad/touchpad

o Multi-touch mouse

o All-in-one pc

o Other IT electronic products

• Miscellaneous electronic products

o Kiosks

o Large interactive screens

o Atm’s/hospitality counters/other public-space machines

Technologies Covered:

• Opaque multi-touch technology

• Transparent multi-touch technology

o Vision-based technology

o Resistive technology

o Infrared technology

o Capacitive technology

o Acoustic technology

o Embedded (In-Cell) technology

o Camera-based (Optical) technology

o Other technologies

Applications Covered

• Consumer applications

o Entertainment applications

o Infotainment applications

• Enterprise applications

o Educational

o Retail

o Government and corporate

o Public space application

• Miscellaneous applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

