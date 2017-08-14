Global Automotive Flywheel Market 2017 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2023

Global Automotive Flywheel Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2016 to 2023

Summary

Global Automotive Flywheel Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2016 to 2023. Rising adoption of Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) and Continuous Variable Transmission (CVT), increase in penetration of dual-mass flywheel, rising demand for automated transmission systems in developing countries and growing research on substitute materials are the factors driving the market growth. However, rising sales of electric vehicles is hampering the automotive flywheel market. Increasing research on emerging technologies such as Kinetic Energy Recovery System (KERS) and continuous energy storage in vehicles are some of the major trends prevailing in the market.

Passenger cars segment dominated the overall application market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period due to growing demand for passenger cars, SUVs and crossovers across the globe. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the largest market for automotive flywheel owing to mass vehicle production in China, India, Japan and South Korea as well as adoption of automated transmission systems.

Some of the key players in global Automotive Flywheel market are EXEDY, Linamar, Mancor, Metaldyne, Schaeffler, Skyway Precision, Valeo, Waupaca Foundry and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Applications Covered:

• Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

• Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (M&HCV)

• Passenger Cars

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

