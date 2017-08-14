Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On-“Automotive Performance Hatchback Global Market Share, Size, Trends and Growth 2017-2021”.

Automotive Performance Hatchback Market 2017

Executive Summary

The hatchback segment is the A/B segment of the automotive configuration. It is further divided based on the performance, features, technology, and pricing. The market segment in our scope is the performance hatchback or also popularly known as "hot hatches." The performance hatchback has a vast development requirement. The designing and technology selection is very crucial in this case as they focus on performance, comfort, and utility purposes of a consumer.

The analysts forecast the global automotive performance hatchback market to grow at a CAGR of 1.50% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive performance hatchback market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers annual unit shipments by the major OEMs. The projected numbers for new models have also been considered.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



The report, Global Automotive Performance Hatchback Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Daimler

• Ford Motor Company

• Volkswagen

Other prominent vendors

• BMW

• Renault

• Audi

Market driver

• Growing motor sports events are driving the performance segment demands

Market challenge

• High price point of performance hatchback acting as a hurdle for volume sales

Market trend

• Performance hatchback with innovative propulsion technology

Table of Contents – Key Points Analysis

Executive summary

Scope of the report

Research Methodology

Introduction

• Market outline

Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

Market segmentation by geography

• Automotive performance hatchback market in Americas

• Automotive performance hatchback market in EMEA

• Automotive performance hatchback market in APAC

Market segmentation by performance

• Global automotive high-performance hatchback market

• Global automotive eco-performance hatchback market

Decision framework

Drivers and challenges

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

• Performance hatchback with innovative propulsion technology

• OEMs have considerably less interest in the segment due to its low volume

• High-performance sports-ready technology being applied to the segment

..…..Continued

