Global Lightweight Materials Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Lightweight Materials Market is accounted for $95.75 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $168.23 million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. Increasing innovations in the automotive industry, growing number of vehicles and rising stringency of government regulations are the key factors driving the market growth. Safety and technological constraints and high price of lightweight materials are restraining the market. Rising demand in wind energy sector and upcoming regulations in emerging countries provide ample opportunities for players in the market. In 2015, transportation was the largest application segment, constituting for more than 80% of demand for lightweight materials.

Some of the key players in the market include

Bayer AG, DuPont, PPG Industries, Inc., Alcoa Inc, 3M Company, Huntsman Corporation, TIMET, Formosa Plastics, BASF SE, Aleris International Inc, ArcelorMittal S.A., Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Toray Industries, Inc., Hexcel Corporation and Styron LLC.

Applications Covered:

• Energy

• Transportation

o Trucks

o Commercial

o Automobile

o Railways

o Other vehicles

• Defense

• Medical

Products Type Covered:

• Plastics

o Polypropylene

o Polycarbonate

• Composites

o Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic

o Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic

• Metals

o Magnesium

o Titanium

o Aluminum

o High strength steel

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

