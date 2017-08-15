WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Indian Sesame Oil Market Share,Trends,Supply,Sales,Key Players,Demand and Forecast 2022”.

The country is facing a paradigm shift in the consumption of sesame oil because of its increasing use in different cuisines, ayurveda, various massage oils, etc. Sesame Oil is one of the oldest edible oils in the world. It is extracted from the seeds of one of the oldest cultivated plant, namely sesame. The sesame oil is very popular amongst the Southern regions in India, along with countries in Asia, USA, etc. Therefore, the Sesame oil industry in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecasted period of 2017-2022.

The report “Indian Sesame Oil Industry Outlook 2022” provides the current scenario and future estimates of the industry. It provides an overview of the global situation of the industry highlighting the market statistics. The report also highlights key industry trends, and drivers responsible for industry’s growth.

Moreover, it provides the key analysis and market estimation of various industry segments in terms of production and consumption, which are further bifurcated into market by value, by volume, and regional consumption scenario also has been included in the report. The report also provides a detailed analysis of import and export scenario of sesame oil and its fractions, which helps to understand the market demand in industry. Additionally, the report also covers regional production statistics of sesame seeds.

Further, the report also focuses on price analysis along with the cost estimation for setting up a new factory for the extraction of sesame oil. However, it also provides analysis of the challenges faced by the manufacturers along with the regulatory framework necessary for the smooth operation of this industry. This section further provides key insights of business overview of various sesame oil manufacturing companies in the country. The study imparts comprehensive and pre-requisite information to the clients, intending to start their business in this sector and helps them to formulate schemes while going for any investment and partnership in the coming years.

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Analyst View

2. Research Methodology

3. Sesame Oil Market in Global Context

4. Industry Trends and Drivers

4.1 Increasing uses of Sesame Oil in Ayurvedic Treatments

4.2 Government Subsidies Boosting the Sesame Oil Industry

4.3 Increasing Preference of Sesame Oil in Cooking

5. Sesame Oil Market Forecast to 2022

5.1 Production

5.1.1 By Region

5.2 Consumption

5.2.1 By Volume

5.2.2 By Value

5.2.3 By Region

6. Trade Scenario

6.1 Exports

6.2 Imports

7. Sesame Seeds Production

7.1 By States

8. Manufacturing Process and Cost Analysis

8.1 Raw Materials

8.2 Machinery for Manufacturing Plant

8.3 Cost Estimation for Plant Setup

8.3.1 Fixed Capital

8.3.2 Recurring Cost

9. Regulatory Framework

10. Industry Roadblocks

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Idhayam

11.2 VVS & Sons

11.3 Ami Oil Mil

11.4 Thiagarajan Agro Products Ltd.

11.5 Tirupati Oil Industries

11.6 Edible Agro Products Ltd.

11.7 VVV Anandham & Sons

11.8 KNG Agro Foods

Continue…….

