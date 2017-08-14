Global Advanced Glass Market to Reach $82.62 Billion with 10.3% CAGR Forecast to 2023

Global Advanced Glass Market is accounted for $41.60 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $82.62 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 10.3%

Summary

Global Advanced Glass Market is accounted for $41.60 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $82.62 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing urban population, strict building & automobile safety codes and rising end-use applications are favouring the market growth. However, rising raw materials cost is hampering the market.

Growing demand in R&D as well as medical applications and rising building & construction industry in the emerging markets are providing ample of opportunities for the market growth. By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR due to wide expansion of automobile and construction sector in the emerging countries of this region.

Some of the key players in Advanced Glass market include Saint-Gobain Glass, American Precision Glass Corp, Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd, Atheer, Inc, Thermoseal Industries, Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd, AG Glass & Glazing Ltd, The NSG Group, CoorsTek, Inc., Vurix Corporation, AGC Group, Schott AG and Packerland Glass Products

End Users Covered:

• Electronics

• Residential Construction

• Leisure

• Infrastructure Construction

• Sports

• Commercial Construction

• Automobiles

• Other End Users

Glass Types Covered:

• Ceramic Glass

• Coated Glass

• Laminated Glass

• Toughened Glass

• Other Glass Types

Technologies Covered:

• Electrochromic

• Thermochromic

• Suspended Particle Device (SPD)

• Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystals (PDLC)

• Other Technologies

Functions Covered:

• Optics & Lighting

• Safety & Security

• High Performance

• Solar Control

• Other Functions

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of APAC

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

….

5 Global Advanced Glass Market, By End User

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Electronics

5.3 Residential Construction

5.4 Leisure

5.5 Infrastructure Construction

5.6 Sports

5.7 Commercial Construction

5.8 Automobiles

5.9 Other End Users

6 Global Advanced Glass Market, By Glass Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Ceramic Glass

6.3 Coated Glass

6.4 Laminated Glass

6.5 Toughened Glass

6.6 Other Glass Types

7 Global Advanced Glass Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Electrochromic

7.3 Thermochromic

7.4 Suspended Particle Device (SPD)

7.5 Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystals (PDLC)

7.6 Other Technologies

8 Global Advanced Glass Market, By Function

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Optics & Lighting

8.3 Safety & Security

8.4 High Performance

8.5 Solar Control

8.6 Other Functions

