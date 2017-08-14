Global Soil Treatment Market to Reach $49.25 Billion with 9.2% CAGR Forecast to 2022

Global Soil Treatment Market is accounted for $26.52 billion in 2016 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% to reach $49.25 billion by 2023

Summary

Global Soil Treatment Market is accounted for $26.52 billion in 2016 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% to reach $49.25 billion by 2023. Factors such as growing organic food market, demand for high-quality food, upcoming soil and water remediation technologies and shrinking arable land are driving the market growth. However, emergence of bio-tech seeds, low technical knowledge among farmers and stringent regulations are restraining the market growth. Rapid growth in the bio-agrochemical, demand for herbicide tolerant seeds, government initiatives for creating vigilance among people are some of the major trends prevailing in the market.

The soil protection segment is anticipated to be the largest market followed by the organic amendments segment, in terms of value. North America accounted for the largest market share, followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market owing to rapid growth in agricultural sector.

Some of the key players in Global Soil Treatment market are Syngenta AG,BASF SE,ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd., Solvay S.A. ,Monsanto Company, American Vanguard Corporation, Arkema S.A., Novozymes A/S, Platform Specialty Products and Kanesho Soil Treatment.

Types Covered:

• pH Adjusters

o Gypsum

o Aglime

o Others

• Soil Protection

o Pest Control

o Weed Control

• Organic Amendments

o Animal Dung

o Crop Residue

o Compost

o Sewage Sludge

o Other Organic Amendments

Technologies Covered:

• Biological Treatment

o Enhanced Bioremediation

o Bioventing

o Biosparging

o Phytoremediation

• Thermal Treatment

o Electrical Resistance Heating

o Hot Air/ Steam Injection

o Radio Frequency /Electromagnetic Heating

• Physiochemical Treatment

o Soil Vapor Extraction (SVE)

o Solidification & Stabilization

o Chemical Oxidation

o Electro Kinetic Separation

o Fracturing

o Soil Flushing

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario

….

5 Global Soil Treatment Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 pH Adjusters

5.2.1 Gypsum

5.2.2 Aglime

5.2.3 Others

5.3 Soil Protection

5.3.1 Pest Control

5.3.1.1 Macro Organism

5.3.1.2 Micro Organism

5.3.2 Weed Control

5.3.2.1 Glyphosate

5.3.2.2 Atrazine

5.3.2.3 Acetochlor

5.3.2.4 2,4-D

5.3.2.5 Other Weed Control

5.4 Organic Amendments

5.4.1 Animal Dung

5.4.2 Crop Residue

5.4.3 Compost

5.4.4 Sewage Sludge

5.4.5 Other Organic Amendments

6 Global Soil Treatment Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Biological Treatment

6.2.1 Enhanced Bioremediation

6.2.1.1 Aerobic Enhanced Bioremediation

6.2.1.2 Anaerobic Enhanced Bioremediation

6.2.1.3 White Rot Fungus

6.2.2 Bioventing

6.2.3 Biosparging

6.2.4 Phytoremediation

6.2.4.1 Enhanced Rhizosphere Biodegradation

6.2.4.2 Phyto Accumulation

6.2.4.3 Phyto Degradation

6.2.4.5 Phyto Stabilization

6.3 Thermal Treatment

6.3.1 Electrical Resistance Heating

6.3.2 Hot Air/ Steam Injection

6.3.3 Radio Frequency /Electromagnetic Heating

6.4 Physiochemical Treatment

6.4.1 Soil Vapor Extraction (SVE)

6.4.2 Solidification & Stabilization

6.4.3 Chemical Oxidation

6.4.4 Electro Kinetic Separation

6.4.5 Fracturing

6.4.6 Soil Flushing

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Continued....